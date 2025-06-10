Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Dutchess County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Brian Czornyj, who died on June 5, 2025 following an encounter with members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department (TPPD) in Dutchess County.

On the afternoon of June 5, TPPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault with a sword at a house in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County. When officers arrived at the house, they encountered two men standing side by side, both holding a single sword. The younger man, Mr. Czornyj, appeared to be uninjured and held the sword by its handle, and the older man, who appeared to be injured, held the sword by the blade. Officers repeatedly gave commands to drop the sword and appeared to direct these commands at Mr. Czornyj. The men did not drop the sword, and an officer discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Czornyj. Mr. Czornyj was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The older man was treated and released the night of June 5. Officers recovered a Samurai sword at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.