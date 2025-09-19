Attorney General James Successfully Defends New York’s Laws Keeping Guns Out of Times Square and Public Transit

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today successfully defended New York’s laws prohibiting firearms in Times Square and on public transit. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued a decision in Frey v. City of New York, denying a challenge to New York’s ban on firearms in Times Square and on public transit, New York’s ban on open carry of firearms, and a state law that allows New York City to issue its own firearm carry permits. Attorney General James issued the following statement on today’s decision:

“New Yorkers deserve to feel safe on public transportation and everywhere in our state, and today’s decision affirms that right. Common-sense gun laws save lives, keep guns out of sensitive community spaces, and help address the gun violence crisis. New York has some of the strongest common-sense gun laws in the nation, and my office will continue to defend them and protect New Yorkers.”

In today’s decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed the denial of a preliminary injunction in Frey v. City of New York, which challenged provisions of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA). The CCIA bans concealed carry of firearms in sensitive places, such as Times Square, and on public transit. In October 2024, Attorney General James successfully defended other provisions of the CCIA.