Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Manhattan

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Anthony Troy James, who died on June 4, 2022 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Harlem.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on June 4, 2022, NYPD officers pursued Mr. James on foot on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard near West 148th Street in Harlem, after seeing Mr. James behaving erratically. A struggle ensued, after which officers placed Mr. James in handcuffs. While they waited for the ambulance, Mr. James became unresponsive. Mr. James was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that day.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.