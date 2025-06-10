New Partnership Decicision Brings Nutrition Support Services to GI Patients

Photo of Emily Marshall, PA-C

GI of the Rockies partners with Sylvan Health! GI Patients get personalized nutrition support from dietitians for better digestive health & quality of life.

DENVER, COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastroenterology of the Rockies’ New Partnership Brings Nutrition Support Services to GI Patients

In a move to bring a more holistic approach to digestive health, Gastroenterology of the Rockies launched a strategic partnership with Sylvan Health, a leading clinical nutrition platform. The collaboration provides a comprehensive nutrition support service line for Gastroenterology of the Rockies’ broader care model.

By integrating Sylvan Health’s MyNutrition Rx virtual nutrition support into patient care, GI of the Rockies is taking a proactive step that addresses dietary and lifestyle factors that can play a positive role in patients’ digestive health and healing journey.

What Nutrition Support Offers Patients

Patients benefit from nutrition support in numerous ways.

* Access to one-on-one guidance from registered dietitians

* Individualized care

* Tailored care plans

The team has carefully designed a program centered on improved clinical outcomes while paying attention to factors that can significantly enhance a patient’s quality of life.

“As GI healthcare providers, we care about giving patients more options that help support individual health goals and align with their individual treatment plans,” said Emily Marshall, PA-C, director of clinical services, with Gastroenterology of the Rockies. “With nutrition support providers by our side, we anticipate high levels of patient satisfaction.”

Nutrition Intervention – How it Works

Using a virtual platform, it provides convenient telehealth appointments to patients who choose nutrition support. The service combines clinical nutrition expertise with scalable, tech-enabled delivery. This approach ensures patients receive consistent, personalized care regardless of their location.

“Sylvan Health exists to provide much needed access to nutrition support for providers,” said Rhodes Amaker, CEO with Sylvan Health. “Nutrition plays a critical role in managing chronic GI conditions, but it’s too often left out of the equation. This partnership reflects a growing understanding that comprehensive GI care must include evidence-based nutritional support.”

Partnership Highlights Whole Person Care

As nutrition gains attention for its overall importance in digestive health, partnerships like this highlight the impact of whole-person care. With Sylvan’s support, Gastroenterology of the Rockies continues to expand patient care not only with treatment and dietary education, but with tools to manage daily health.

“As a leader in Denver-based GI health, our mission is to provide patients with the highest standard of care and well-rounded experiences. Sometimes this includes ancillary services from nutrition support to clinical trials,” said Chief Executive Officer Lara Kelley, with Gastroenterology of the Rockies. “We extend a warm welcome to Sylvan Health and look forward to growing this strategic partnership.”

Background

About Gastroenterology of the Rockies

For over 30 years, Gastroenterology of the Rockies has provided leading GI care in Denver and surrounding cities. The medical group offers a full range of diagnostic, therapeutic and outpatient services. The group specializes in colonoscopy procedures, GERD treatments, liver disease screening, advanced endoscopic procedures, and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). With a focus on patient-centered care and medical innovation, GI of the Rockies is committed to advancing gastroenterology.

About Sylvan Health

Sylvan Health is a clinical nutrition platform that enables primary and specialty care organizations to improve outcomes through personalized, evidence-based nutrition care. With a team of registered dietitians trained in a broad range of conditions. Sylvan helps healthcare organizations deliver exceptional patient care in a way that is clinically impactful and operationally sustainable.

