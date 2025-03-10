Colon Cancer Awareness Month Means Colonoscopy Screening Time-Because Early Detection Saves Lives

Photo of Simranjit (Sim) Bedi DO, gastroenterologist and chief medical officer with Gastroenterology of the Rockies

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month reminds adults to schedule a colonoscopy screening - because early detection helps people win the fight against cancer.

Families who openly discuss the importance of cancer screenings and early detection can help loved ones prevent cancer, preserve quality of life and possibly save lives.” — Simranjit (Sim) Bedi, DO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s that time of year when colon cancer survivors proudly display a blue ribbon attached to their lapel. As part of National Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Awareness Month, Gastroenterology of the Rockies encourages men and women 45 years of age and up to get a colonoscopy screening.

Early Detection Matters—with Average Risk and High-Risk Factors

Colon cancer, when detected early, is highly treatable—unlike more aggressive cancers like lung and pancreatic. That’s why it’s important to follow the new screenings guidelines set by the American College of Gastroenterology. For people of average risk, start screening at age 45.

Not quite 45 years of age yet? Here’s something to think about. Patients with a family history of colon cancer or previously diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease, may be in a higher risk category for colon cancer, says Simranjit (Sim) Bedi, DO, gastroenterologist and chief medical officer with Gastroenterology of the Rockies.

With high-risk patients, Dr. Bedi says it is possible to get ahead of the curve with cancer prevention measures like choosing a colonoscopy screening prior to that 45th birthday. This is in part because we are seeing a rise in early onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC) in young adults, he added. Early detection can help people prevent cancer in early stages.

The American Cancer Society recently reported the uptick in EOCRC in the United States, based on research reported in the Lancet, January 2025. The research includes data that tracked worldwide incidence of EOCRC.

Research from a 2023 ACS report indicate that CRC cases increased from 11 percent to 20 percent in people under 55 years of age. In addition, CRC cancer diagnoses also showed an 8 percent rise in advanced stage cancer in 2019, compared to cases in mid-2000s.

Don’t Be Shy-Talk to Loved Ones

At GI of the Rockies, medical providers encourage patients diagnosed with colon cancer and colon polyps to talk about colon cancer with family members.

“Families who openly discuss the importance of cancer screenings and early detection can help loved ones prevent cancer, preserve quality of life and possibly save lives,” Dr. Bedi said. “Even though it might be hard to bring up a conversation about cancer, it might be one of the most important conversations you have with your sister, nephew—or adult children. Everyone needs a good role model.”

United in CRC Awareness

To raise awareness around Colon Cancer prevention, here’s what's planned for March.

• Gastroenterologist Kelly Zucker, DO will give a free webinar to discuss Colorectal Cancer, prevention and treatments, March 6 - with our partners at Boulder Community Health

• Staff and physicians at GI of the Rockies will wear blue shirts on March 7 – to acknowledge “Dress in Blue Day” and raise awareness

Plus, something else that brings us great excitement is the opening of our new Downtown Denver Endoscopy Center. Our grand opening is scheduled during CRC awareness month, in March. Stay tuned for more details.

