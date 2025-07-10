Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship Launches New Location in Mid-Michigan with Celebrity Tattoo Artist, Kyle Dunbar

Ink Different Tattoo Co. Ink Master Kyle Dunbar Become A Tattoo Artist

Becoming A Tattoo Artist - Made Possible in Mid-Michigan With Ink Master Kyle Dunbar

Having Kyle Dunbar leading the Mid-Michigan program is a game-changer for anyone serious about becoming a professional tattoo artist.” — Paul-Anthony, Ink Different Tattoos

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship is proud to announce its collaboration in Mid-Michigan with Ink Master alum and industry powerhouse Kyle Dunbar, and Drunken Monkey Tattoo.Known for his bold linework, expressive compositions, and innovative designs, Kyle Dunbar is one of the most respected names in the tattooing industry. With decades of experience and a fearless creative voice, Kyle brings both passion and precision to everything he does—and now, he's beginning a new chapter to empower the next generation of Tattoo Artists.Through this exciting partnership, Ink Different will now offer its Traditional Tattoo Apprenticeship Program directly with Drunken Monkey Tattoo, providing aspiring tattoo artists with the opportunity to learn in a real, working studio under the guidance of a seasoned industry veteran.“There’s no substitute for learning how to become a tattoo artist from someone who’s lived it for decades,” shares Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. “Having Kyle Dunbar leading the Mid-Michigan program is a game-changer for anyone serious about becoming a professional tattoo artist.”Tattoo Apprenticeships Now Open in Mid-MichiganThrough this partnership, Ink Different is supporting a Mid-Michigan tattoo scene that now offers a tattoo apprenticeship done right—no guesswork, no hazing, just real skills, real experience, and real opportunity with a true master.More About Ink DifferentInk Different Tattoo Apprenticeship is a national leader in professional tattoo training. With programs designed to give aspiring Tattoo Artists real-world experience, personalized mentorship, and career support, Ink Different helps people from all backgrounds break into the tattoo industry the right way. The Traditional Tattoo Apprenticeship Program is offered nationwide, with each site led by professional Tattoo Artists who are committed to quality, inclusion, and long-term success.

