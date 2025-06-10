Martin Nievera Headlines the City of Carson's Celebration of the 127th Philippine Independence Day Anniversary

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Carson proudly celebrated the 127th Anniversary of the Philippine Independence Day on Saturday, June 8, 2025, with an unforgettable day of music, cultural pride, and community unity—headlined by Martin Nievera, the legendary “Concert King of the Philippines.” Serving as this year’s Grand Marshal and headline performer, Nievera captivated thousands with his iconic voice and heartfelt presence.Held at Veterans Park, located at 22400 Moneta Ave., Carson, CA 90745, the event was hosted in partnership with the Philippine Independence Day Foundation, Inc., continuing Carson’s proud tradition of celebrating cultural diversity and community. This year’s program reflected a deep appreciation for Filipino heritage, while showcasing the talent and pride of Filipino Americans across generations.Among the featured performers was Robin Nievera, singer-songwriter, producer, and son of Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez. Robin shared his distinct musical artistry shaped by blues, rock, and alternative influences—carving his own path while honoring his musical roots.The multi-generational lineup also included:•Troy Laureta, internationally acclaimed musical director known for his work with Ariana Grande, Andrea Bocelli, and his OPM tribute albums Kaibigan, Giliw, and Dalamhati.•Dessa, award-winning vocalist known for powerful renditions of OPM hits and a legendary career as the “Front Act Queen” of the ‘90s.•Janice Javier, soul and R&B powerhouse and runner-up on The Voice Philippines, who brought her signature emotive vocals to the Carson stage.•Michael Keith, a dynamic American singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and Viva Records recording artist, who energized the audience with his versatility.•Chloe Jane Reyes, reigning Miss Philippines USA 2024–2025, who uses her platform to advocate for children's mental health and arts empowerment.•Ralph Corcino, Mister Philippines USA 2024 2nd Runner-Up and Best in Swimwear awardee•Ysabella Loyola, 12-year-old Filipino American singing sensation and one of 2023’s “75 Most Influential Fil-Ams,” who stunned the crowd with her vocal talent and poise.•Leo Mercedez, funk-soul artist with “Dark Sunday,” known for electrifying performances and a modern twist on classic grooves.•PlayBack Jukebox, a pop-rock trio made up of industry veterans Paco Arespacochaga, Benjie Collantes, and JJ Buencamino.The day also celebrated Filipino cultural preservation and youth talent, with performances by:Kayamanan ng Lahi, a Los Angeles-based folk arts organization celebrating 33 years of presenting traditional Philippine music, dance, and heritage.Kindreds, a hip hop youth team promoting positivity and unity through dance, founded on the motto: One Team, One Family.Emcees included Jules Graeser (FilAm King of Talk), Alexis and Jojo Riguerra, Joseph Gelito (“The Star for All Genders”), and Irene Cruz, Emmy-nominated ABC7 weekend anchor and proud Filipina American journalist.The day began with a flag-raising ceremony, ecumenical liturgy, and a vibrant parade featuring cultural and civic groups. Thousands came out to enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, cultural booths, a children’s play area, and health education, creating a jubilant and family-friendly atmosphere that honored the Philippines’ enduring spirit of freedom.“This year’s celebration was nothing short of extraordinary,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes, “Martin Nievera’s presence, along with the incredible lineup of artists and cultural groups, made this a truly historic event. We’re proud to continue uplifting our Filipino heritage here in Carson, where the spirit of unity, communal support, and shared pride brings people together.”SPONSORSGOLD SPONSORSRLC Residences · Watson Land Company · Marathon · Waste Resources TransTechSILVER SPONSORSFaring · Nationwide Environmental Services · DoubleTree Hotel · Cal WaterBRONZE SPONSORSArevon · Water Replenishment District###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.