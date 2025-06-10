DPH Emphasizes Water, Swimming Safety for the Summer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jun. 10, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As temperatures rise and South Carolinians spend more time enjoying private or public pools, lakes, rivers, oceans, hot tubs and splashpads, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) reminds residents about the importance of practicing water and swimming safety.

Each year, more than 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths occur in the United States. In 2022, the most recent year for which data is available, 79 South Carolinians died because of unintentional drowning.

Additionally, in 2022, drowning was the leading cause of death for children ages 1 through 4 in both South Carolina and nationally.

“By implementing water safety tips and taking proper precautions, we can prevent 100% of drowning deaths,” said Heather Kirlough, DPH Core State Injury Prevention Program Coordinator. “We want to make sure all South Carolinians are equipped with the knowledge and skills that can keep them and their children safe when swimming this summer.”

For every child under age 18 who dies from drowning, another seven receive emergency department care for non-fatal drowning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Drowning, even when non-fatal, can result in serious long-term injuries, including brain damage or permanent disability.

When swimming in a body of water or pool, designate a “Water Watcher” to supervise children and prevent childhood drowning. The Water Watcher is a person whose sole responsibility it is to supervise children during any in-water activity until the next person takes over.

Additionally, DPH recommends the following swimming safety tips:

Learn CPR by attending an American Red Cross class.

Consider medical conditions and if a person swimming, boating or planning to be by the water is currently taking any medications that may affect their ability to navigate the water.

Avoid alcohol, both for adults supervising children and for anyone engaging in water activities.

Take swimming lessons and learn more about water safety through resources designed for both children and adults. You are never too old to learn how to swim!

DPH is part of the South Carolina Water Safety Coalition, which brings together statewide partners to discuss community initiatives and goals related to water safety. Goals of the group include bringing awareness to drowning prevention programs, swim and life jacket loaner boards, and boater education courses.

For more information or to join the Water Safety Coalition, contact injury@dph.sc.gov. For additional tips and resources, visit DPH’s Water Safety and Drowning Prevention webpage.

