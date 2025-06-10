Jane Book new collection Red in Jane Booke Collection

Designer Jane Booke Launches First-Ever Collaborative Collection with Daughter Camille Cregan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed fashion designer Jane Booke, known for her romantic silhouettes and cult following among Hollywood’s elite, has unveiled a deeply personal new chapter in her storied career: her first collaborative collection with daughter Camille Cregan. Blending generational artistry, old-world glamour, and modern femininity, the collection marks a full-circle moment for the Bel-Air-born designer whose unconventional upbringing helped shape her singular vision.Raised in a world of contrasts—surrounded by rare orchids and ancient artifacts, yet often alone—Jane turned childhood solitude into a wellspring of creativity. From scouring vintage shops in the south of France as a teen to becoming the unexpected star of Beverly Hills High with her self-designed dresses, Jane’s early fashion instincts were unmistakable. Her breakthrough came at a celebrity wedding when a boutique owner fell in love with her look, catapulting her into the fashion spotlight. She soon became a mainstay at Les Habitudes and a go-to designer for stylists and stars alike.Today, after three decades of press acclaim and red-carpet success, Jane’s Hancock Park home doubles as her enchanted studio—a sanctuary of artistry where her private world of whimsy and beauty continues to inspire. It is here that Camille Cregan, her daughter with a musician father, stepped into the picture—not just as family, but as a creative force in her own right.Born and raised in Los Angeles, Camille’s early years were filled with music, performance, and cinematic expression. A former actress and model with a keen sense for visual storytelling, Camille’s style reflects a modern softness that complements her mother’s nostalgic flair. Their debut collection, launched in 2025, is a poetic fusion of eras: ethereal dresses, romantic details, and wearable enchantment rooted in legacy but designed for now.“This collaboration is more than fashion,” says Jane. “It’s the weaving of two lives, two generations, and two hearts into something tangible you can wear. Camille brings a freshness to the brand that expands our world in the most beautiful way.”Camille adds, “Growing up surrounded by creativity made me see fashion as a language—and now, I get to speak that language with my mom.”The Jane Booke x Camille Cregan collection is now available online and by appointment at Jane’s Hancock Park studio.

