Governor Mills Announces $2.7 Million Grant Program to Strengthen the Life Sciences Sector in Maine

New initiative through the Maine Technology Institute seeks proposals for a state-of-the-art laboratory facility in Maine to support emerging companies in life sciences

Governor Janet Mills today announced the Maine Life Sciences Incubator, a $2.7 million grant program by the Maine Technology Institute (MTI) to establish a state-of-the-art laboratory in Maine to support emerging companies in the burgeoning life sciences industry.

Maine's life sciences sector is growing steadily, fueled by nearly 600 organizations spanning biotechnology, diagnostics and medical devices, marine and aquaculture science, health care innovation, and fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and bioinformatics.

The new facility sought under the Maine Life Sciences Incubator Program would launch and scale the next generation of life sciences startups by bringing together expert science mentors, workforce development programs, and investors to support entrepreneurs in efficiently growing their companies in Maine.

"Maine's vibrant and growing life sciences sector supports almost 10,000 jobs and generates $2.3 billion for Maine's economy," said Governor Mills. "By supporting the establishment of a state-of-the art life sciences incubator, we can help accelerate the creation and growth of biotechnology startups here in Maine."

The Maine Life Sciences Incubator Program is a partnership between MTI and the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development and utilizes Federal funding through Governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan.

Many life sciences companies reach a point of development where they need access to laboratory facilities specially designed for experiments that involve liquids, chemicals, and biological samples to continue their progress, which does not yet exist in Maine. The incubator program intends to close that gap, furthering Maine's momentum in biotech.

"We are excited to collaborate with MTI on this life sciences incubator project," said Commissioner Mike Duguay of the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development. "It will help fill an existing gap in life sciences infrastructure in Maine in a sector with well-paying jobs that is growing faster than the New England average."

"MTI is hopeful that this funding solicitation will generate a number of quality proposals," said Brian Whitney, MTI President. "We have conducted meaningful outreach in Maine and across the nation to promote the funding program and look forward to cutting the ribbon on the new facility before the end of 2026."

MTI is now seeking proposals from qualified and experienced organizations with proven track records in developing and operating world-class biotechnology and life sciences incubators and shared laboratory facilities.

The deadline to apply is July 1, 2025. More information, including the full funding solicitation and results of a survey of business needs, can be found on MTI's website

In addition to funding through the Jobs Plan, Governor Mills has also proposed a $3 million investment through her biennial budget to further facilitate and expedite the growth of the life sciences sector in Maine.

The Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan is Governor Mills' plan, approved by the Legislature, to invest nearly $1 billion in Federal funds. For more about the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, please visit maine.gov/jobsplan.