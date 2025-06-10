F&G Commission will meet via special conference call on Friday, June 13 at 9 a.m. MDT

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via a special conference call on Friday, June 13 at 9 a.m. MDT to make a final decision on the 2025 summer Chinook salmon fishing seasons. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office at 600 South Walnut in Boise or visit a regional office to listen in.

The special meeting will not include a public hearing, and no public comment will be taken during it.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).