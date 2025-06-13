Max Spann RE & Auction Co. Announces Auction of 57.6± Acre Non-Preserved Farm in Pilesgrove Township, NJ

57.6+/- Acre Farm Barn & Office Farmhouse c. 1880's

Online Bidding for this Developable Property Concludes Tuesday, July 15th

PILESGROVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co . is proud to present a rare opportunity to acquire a stunning 57.6± acre farmstead with development or preservation potential in Pilesgrove Township, Salem County, New Jersey. This exceptional property will be offered in an online-only auction concluding on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 11:00 AM.This offering has great appeal for developers and builders to acquire a 57.6± acre farm in desirable Pilesgrove Township, NJ. This non-preserved land is located in the AR-2 Agricultural Residential Zoning District, which allows for 2-acre residential development. With approximately 4,000 feet of road frontage and easy access to major highways including I-295 and the NJ Turnpike, the property could be developed with minimal infrastructure costs. Alternatively, a purchaser looking for a farm property could sell the development rights off to the State which has recently enacted a new valuation formula, dramatically increasing development purchase prices.Located at 266 Whig Lane Road (CR660), Pilesgrove Twp (Woodstown), NJ, the property features an 1880s Colonial-style 2,368± sf farmhouse that seamlessly blends historic charm with modern upgrades, including restored hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a sunroom that overlooks the serene countryside. Additional highlights include a large tractor barn, workshop, smokehouse, and multiple storage structures that can be adapted into stables. Bonus acreage includes an additional 11.12± wooded acres (Block: 43, Lot: 4) with access via easement off Whig Lane Road. Buyers may purchase this bonus lot separately or as part of the auction.Strategically located just 30 minutes from Philadelphia, 1 hour from Atlantic City, and 2 hours from New York City, the site offers excellent accessibility to major transportation routes including I-295, the NJ Turnpike, and bridges to PA and DE.“This is an extraordinary opportunity for farmers, developers, or conservationists looking to own a top-grade landholding in one of South Jersey’s most scenic and accessible rural locations,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company invites prospective buyers to attend Property Previews on Saturday, June 21st and Thursday, June 26th, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm to explore the site and envision the endless possibilities it offers.Interested bidders can participate in the auction through their computer or by downloading the Max Spann bidding app. Online bidding will open at 9:00 a.m. EST on Sunday, July 13, 2025, and will close at 11:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. To access the Property Information Package , including terms, maps, zoning, and due diligence materials, visit www.maxspann.com or call 888-299-1438.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction CompanyBased in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory firm. With over 50 years of trusted service, our Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency and allows sellers to control the terms and timing of their real estate sales. Learn more at www.maxspann.com

