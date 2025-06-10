Driving Innovation Forward: Tronix3D Expands Capabilities and Industry Impact

Vindler speaking with a group of people touring the Tronix3D shop.

Our foundation is built on deep engineering expertise and advanced technology, but it’s our team’s passion for solving real-world challenges that truly sets us apart.” — Mike Vindler

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tronix3D, a leading additive manufacturing company based in Pittsburgh, PA, is proud to announce significant milestones in its ongoing journey of innovation, growth, and technological advancement. Under the leadership of CEO Mike Vindler, Tronix3D has more than doubled its revenue, expanded its market presence, and positioned itself at the forefront of industrial 3D printing solutions.

With more than 15 years of engineering experience at Siemens Energy, Mike Vindler brings a deep understanding of additive manufacturing's value across industries. Since acquiring Tronix3D in 2021, after years as a client, Vindler has led the company’s transformation, combining technical expertise with visionary leadership. His focus on helping customers achieve real-world results with additive manufacturing has earned Tronix3D a reputation for excellence, agility, and customer-first innovation.

Tronix3D offers a full suite of advanced 3D printing technologies—including HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), high-performance super polymer (FDM), resin-based (mSLA), filament-based (FDM) printing, and most recently Titanium Cold Metal Fusion—each tailored to meet a wide range of functional, durable, and scalable manufacturing needs.

The company continues to invest in next-generation technologies that elevate its capabilities. The recent addition of the Stratasys SAF printer represents not only a leap in production power but also a major step in sustainability. As part of Stratasys’s ReLife beta program, Tronix3D is repurposing surplus nylon powder from its HP Multi Jet Fusion process, transforming waste into functional, high-quality parts. This closed-loop material innovation reflects the company’s forward-thinking mindset and commitment to responsible manufacturing.

Tronix3D serves a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, robotics, electronics, medical, energy, manufacturing, and defense. With applications that support just-in-time (JIT) manufacturing, spare parts on demand, accelerated prototyping and time to market, and optimized supply chains, Tronix3D’s solutions help businesses become more agile, reduce costs, and launch products faster.

As a 2025 Finalist for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year – East Central, Vindler has not only scaled the business but also fostered a team of passionate innovators, engineers, and problem-solvers. The Tronix3D team is at the forefront of the region’s tech and manufacturing space, offering additive manufacturing expertise and creative solutions.

Vindler is also actively involved in the Pittsburgh innovation ecosystem. He serves as a board member of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Product Development and Management Association (PDMA), helping to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among local product leaders. Outside the Tronix3D office, he channels his creativity and engineering background through being an innovator and entrepreneur with involvement in iBuildRacecars.com, On Rails Engineering, Revobo, and Tension Dynamics.

With new partnerships and ventures currently in development, Tronix3D is poised to enter its next chapter of strategic growth. These initiatives aim to expand its technical reach while deepening relationships with startups, OEMs, and enterprise customers seeking flexible, expert-led manufacturing solutions.

When asked about how he feels leading Tronix3D, Vindler stated, “At Tronix3D, we’re reimagining what’s possible with additive manufacturing—building smarter, faster, and more sustainable solutions. Our foundation is built on deep engineering expertise and advanced technology, but it’s our team’s passion for solving real-world challenges that truly sets us apart. Pittsburgh’s vibrant innovation ecosystem fuels our momentum, and we’re proud to be part of shaping the future of manufacturing, where flexibility, speed, and digital precision redefine what’s possible.”

Tronix3D’s continued growth underscores its position as a leading force in the additive manufacturing landscape. With cutting-edge technology, a team of passionate experts, and a relentless focus on innovation, Tronix3D is helping shape the future of how things are made.

Tronix3D is an additive manufacturing company based in Pittsburgh, PA, specializing in low-volume production, rapid prototyping, and engineering support. Using technologies like HP Multi Jet Fusion, SLS, FDM, mSLA, and high-performance super polymer printing, Tronix3D serves clients across industries with custom solutions that drive speed, efficiency, and innovation. Learn more at www.tronix3d.com.

