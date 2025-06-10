DEQ accepting public input on the 2025 Draft North Carolina Energy Security Plan

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) State Energy Office is accepting public input on the 2025 Draft North Carolina Energy Security Plan now through July 14, 2025.

The plan assesses key threats, vulnerabilities, consequences and risks the state’s energy system faces, including severe weather, cybersecurity, aging infrastructure, supply interdependencies and physicals attacks, among other hazards. The plan also provides mitigation strategies and recommendations to minimize risk, such as deploying microgrids, strengthening infrastructure, adopting cybersecurity protocols, diversifying generation resources and installing grid-enhancing technology. It also outlines the coordination and response effort to energy emergencies.

North Carolina’s energy system underpins the state’s economy, health and safety infrastructure. The recommended strategies aim to bolster the resilience and reliability of the energy system, while minimizing energy disruptions and related impacts.

Public input will be accepted until July 14, 2025. Input can be emailed to seo.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with “2025 NC Energy Security Plan” in the subject line. The plan is available online.