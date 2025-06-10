Randell W. “Randy” Martin, CPA of IRSProb.com Earns Prestigious Certified Tax Planner Designation

IRSProb.com Logo Randell "Randy" W Martin, CPA, EA, CTRS IRSProb.com team 2021

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IRSProb.com is proud to announce that Randell W. “Randy” Martin, CPA, EA, CTRS, MBA, has officially become a Certified Tax Planner (CTP) through the American Institute of Certified Tax Planners (AICTP) — placing him among an elite group of fewer than 1,000 tax professionals nationwide who hold this advanced credential.As a Certified Tax Planner, Randy joins a league of strategic advisors trained in proactive tax reduction strategies. Forget bean-counting — this designation is for tax professionals who play chess while everyone else is playing checkers. The CTP program equips professionals with legal, creative, and aggressive tax-saving strategies typically reserved for the ultra-wealthy, now brought to main street business owners and high-income individuals.“Any tax guy can put the numbers in boxes even prepare a "canned" tax plan, but our clients need more — they want results,” said Randy. “We've been performing this work for over 25 years. Now with this certification, we open our firm up to more strategies and a stronger network of fellow practitioners with unique strategies of which most never even hear of.”The certification process includes rigorous training in advanced tax planning concepts, such as:Entity optimization for tax efficiencyIncome shifting and deferral strategiesAdvanced retirement and fringe benefit plansReal estate loopholes and cost segregationCapital gains minimization and exit planningLeveraged charitable giving plansCertified Tax Planners are required to complete extensive coursework, demonstrate mastery of planning principles, and commit to continuing education through the AICTP, ensuring strategies stay sharp as the tax code evolves faster than the IRS can send a love letter.Clients of IRSProb.com will now benefit from the same elite-level planning often only available to Fortune 500 executives and celebrity investors. This isn’t your grandma’s tax prep — unless she’s also deducting her yacht and leveraging 831(b) micro-captives.To learn more about Randy Martin and his advanced tax planning services, visit: www.IRSProb.com or explore the Certified Tax Planner network at www.certifiedtaxcoach.com

