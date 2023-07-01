IRSPROB.com Expands Expert IRS Controversy & Tax Resolution Services Firm to Houston Area
EINPresswire.com/ -- IRSProb.com is proud to announce the opening of its new Houston office located at 700 Milam Street, Suite 1300, Houston, TX 77002.
IRSProb.com is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, where they have been providing expert tax resolution services for over 25 years. Their team of experienced tax & legal professionals has helped thousands of clients navigate the complex and often confusing world of the IRS.
"We are thrilled to be expanding our services to the Houston area," said Randell Martin, Managing Director of IRSProb.com. "We understand that dealing with the IRS can be overwhelming, and we are committed to providing our clients with the personalized attention and expert guidance they need to resolve their tax issues. There is no better approach to meeting the needs of taxpayers in Houston than by ensuring proximity and accessibility."
IRSProb.com is dedicated to representing U.S. taxpayers with issues like tax liens, levies, and wage garnishments. Their team of experts is skilled in negotiating with the IRS to find the best possible solution for their clients. Their services include IRS Offer in Compromise, Tax Settlement options, Innocent Spouse defense, and other IRS negotiation and resolution services which allow clients to settle their tax debt for sometimes less than the full amount owed and allow for other options to full payment of taxes due.
“There are as many types tax problems as there are taxpayers”, said Martin. "Our team of tax professionals has the knowledge and expertise to develop the necessary tailored tax solutions that work for each client."
IRSProb.com's new Houston office will allow them to more effectively serve clients in the southeast Texas area and provide them with the same high-quality tax consulting services that they have been providing to the state from the Dallas metroplex. The new office is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Houston, making it easily accessible for clients from all over the city.
The company's owner, Randell W. “Randy” Martin, a CPA, EA, CTRS, MBA, & 25+ year veteran of the IRS Controversy and Tax Resolution industry wrote the recent #1 best seller "IRS Problem Solving Secrets" which was just published last month.
For more information about IRSProb.com and their services, visit their website at www.IRSProb.com or call their Houston office to speak with a tax expert at (713) 903-3000 or (833) IRS-PROB.
Randy Martin
