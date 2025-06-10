“DORA” - Missouri DOR Implements AI-Powered to Chatbot

JEFFERSON CITY, MO—In 2019, the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) launched a virtual assistant platform, DORA, that provided patrons with 24/7 customer assistance. The chatbot was designed to respond to common questions relating to taxation, motor vehicles, and driver licensing. Since its inception, DORA has responded to over 11 million inquiries across 2.6 million sessions.

The department recently released an updated version of the DORA platform which uses AI generative enhancements to better respond to customer inquiries. The added features allow users to submit more complex inquiries and experience broader response capabilities. The new DORA uses content from DOR’s website to provide smarter interactions with accurate, relevant responses.

“Our department is utilizing the latest technology to make things work more efficiently while improving client services and reducing overhead,” Director of Revenue Trish Vincent said. “The goal is to work smarter - and harder - for our customers.”

The DORA chatbot also integrates with the department’s live chat system. Live chat offers shortened wait times, and DORA can easily transition clients to a live customer service representative when necessary.

Visit dor.mo.gov to chat with DORA.

###

###