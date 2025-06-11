Biomed Industries, Inc. to Unveil Unified Acceleration Platform at ADA 2025, Linking Alzheimer’s, Obesity, and Diabetes

Biomed Industries, Inc- logo NA-931 for weight loss NA-831 for Alzheimer's Disease

Biomed Industries, Inc. to Unveil Unified Acceleration Platform at American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2025, Linking Alzheimer’s, Obesity, and Diabetes

By linking diseases like Alzheimer’s and obesity with AI-driven technologies - we’re creating therapies that target root causes and deliver effective solutions for the most urgent chronic diseases.” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomed Industries, Inc. (“Biomed”) announced today that it will unveil its Unified Acceleration Platform for Neurodegenerative, Metabolic, and Cardiovascular Drug Development at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), taking place June 20–23, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, USA.The Unified Acceleration Platform marks a paradigm shift in chronic disease research, redefining neurodegenerative, metabolic, and cardiovascular conditions as interconnected manifestations of systemic dysfunction—rather than isolated organ-specific diseases.By integrating advances in molecular biology, epidemiology, systems medicine, and artificial intelligence, the platform identifies shared pathophysiological drivers, including disruptions in energy metabolism, chronic inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and cellular senescence.This systems-level approach accelerates the development of multi-indication therapies that target upstream disease mechanisms.At ADA 2025, Biomed will present three scientific sessions featuring clinical and translational research that demonstrate mechanistic links between Alzheimer’s disease (AD), type 2 diabetes (T2DM), and obesity—specifically highlighting impaired insulin/IGF-1 signaling, oxidative stress, and chronic inflammation as converging pathways. These findings underpin Biomed’s integrated drug discovery strategy, which utilizes AI-driven target identification, cross-disease diagnostics, and molecular network modeling.Biomed’s investigational drug candidates include:• NA-831 – for Alzheimer’s disease (Phase 2/3)• NA-911 – for stroke and ischemic brain injury (Phase 1/2)• NA-931 – a novel quadruple receptor agonist targeting IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptors for obesity and metabolic diseases (Phase 2/3)ADA 2025 presentations will include:• NA-931: A Novel Quadruple IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon Receptor Agonist Reduces Body Weight Without Muscle Loss• Phase 2 Clinical Trials of NA-931 in Obese Subjects with At Least One Weight-Related Comorbidity• Associations Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Obesity: Clinical Trials of NA-831 and NA-931“The Unified Acceleration Platform has transformed how we discover and develop drug candidates across multiple chronic diseases,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries. “By identifying the biological links between conditions like Alzheimer’s and obesity—and leveraging advanced AI—we’re laying the foundation for therapies that target root causes and offer more effective, durable outcomes for some of the world’s most urgent health challenges.”ABOUT BIOMED INDUSTRIES, INC.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for chronic and complex diseases. Its clinical pipeline includes investigational treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, major depressive disorder (MDD), obesity, diabetes, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), stroke, alcohol use disorder, and rare diseases including Rett syndrome.Learn more at www.biomedind.com About NA-931:NA-931 is a first-in-class, orally active, small-molecule quadruple receptor agonist that targets IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptors. This multi-pathway approach restores metabolic balance and promotes meaningful weight loss without muscle wasting or severe side effects. In Phase 1 trials, NA-931 demonstrated potential benefits for both weight reduction and glycemic control in individuals with type 2 diabetes. Biomed recently completed a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 13-week study in patients with obesity (BMI ≥30) or overweight (BMI ≥27) with at least one weight-related comorbidity. Topline results will be announced on June 20, 2025 at ADA 2025.About NA-831:NA-831 is an orally administered small molecule that promotes neurogenesis and exhibits neuroprotective effects. It is designed to restore memory and cognitive function in patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Phase 2 trials have demonstrated proof of efficacy and a favorable safety profile.About NA-911:NA-911 is a neuroprotective agent in development for ischemic stroke and hypoxic brain injury. A structural analogue of NA-931, it is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. NA-911 demonstrates optimal efficacy when administered within 9–12 hours post-stroke, offering a significantly extended therapeutic window compared to current standards.

