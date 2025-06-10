VETCOMM US CEO and Marine Corps Veteran Kate Monroe Lands in Los Angeles to Cover Military Response to Riots, ICE Raids

VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe boards helicopter VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe boards helicopter en route to Los Angeles

Award-Winning Advocate to Provide Reporting on Marines, National Guard and Veteran Perspectives Amid Civil Unrest—Live Coverage on Instagram and TikTok

When our nation faces crisis, it is not enough to stand on the sidelines—veterans and advocates must be present, informed and engaged.” — VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kate Monroe, CEO of VETCOMM US and Marine Corps veteran, is taking decisive action by boarding a helicopter en route to Los Angeles, where she will provide on-the-ground coverage and insights into the ongoing riots, ICE raids and deployment of military forces in the city.Monroe, an award-winning advocate for veterans, is renowned for her commitment to supporting America’s heroes—helping them secure VA disability benefits and raising awareness of issues that affect veteran services. She has repeatedly demonstrated her readiness to step into challenging situations to inform, support, and advocate for her community, most notably exemplified by her efforts to personally secure the U.S.-Mexican border alongside the Border Vets.Now, Monroe is heading to Los Angeles to witness and report firsthand on the arrival of more than 700 active-duty Marines and the mobilization of thousands of National Guard troops, as ordered by the federal government in response to rising tensions surrounding ICE raids and civil unrest. As a Marine Corps veteran, Monroe is uniquely positioned to provide perspective on the role of military personnel in domestic crises and the implications for both service members and civilians.She will document the Marines’ integration with local law enforcement and National Guard units, focusing on how their presence impacts rioters, peaceful demonstrators and the broader community. She will offer insights into the experiences of veterans and active-duty service members who find themselves at the intersection of civil unrest and federal policy, shedding light on the challenges and responsibilities faced by those in uniform.Monroe will be documenting the impact of the military presence on both rioters and the broader community, providing insights into how these developments affect veterans and active-duty service members alike.Her coverage will be available on the @katemonroeceo Instagram and TikTok accounts. For media inquiries, live footage or to interview Kate Monroe, please contact the author of this press release.About VETCOMM US:VETCOMM US is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VETCOMM US's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique need, VETCOMM ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

