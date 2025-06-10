Embassy Healthcare Hosts 'Super Olympics' to Celebrate Caregiver Excellence

Embassy Healthcare hosts its first Super Olympics, spotlighting caregiver skill, teamwork, and dedication through spirited, hands-on competitions.

The Super Olympics reflect our ongoing commitment to employee education, teamwork, and celebrating the incredible skill and compassion our caregivers bring to their work every day.” — Mehri Stephenson

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embassy Healthcare is going for the gold. On June 11 at The Grand Resort in Warren, Ohio, the organization will host its first annual Super Olympics, a high-energy event that brings together winning caregiver teams from across its 45 locations, including teams flying in from Florida, to compete in challenges that reflect the daily skills and dedication of its nursing staff.

The Super Olympics is the culminating event in a year-long series of regional competitions designed to highlight the essential, hands-on work of State Tested Nursing Assistants (STNAs) and caregivers. Events include a Bed-Making Relay, Hand-Washing Relay, CNA Jeopardy, Dementia Room Set-Ups, Infection Control Drills, and a unique Elopement Drill—where staff must safely locate a “missing” resident. Medals will be awarded for each event, with regional clinical nurses serving as judges.

“This is about more than competition,” said Mehri Stephenson, VP of Business Development, Embassy Healthcare. “The Super Olympics reflect our ongoing commitment to employee education, teamwork, and celebrating the incredible skill and compassion our caregivers bring to their work every day. These events turn everyday competencies into moments of pride and recognition.”

The Super Olympics are built on the foundation of Embassy Healthcare’s core values—Respect, Honesty, Teamwork, and Excellence—and represent just one of the many ways the organization is prioritizing the well-being and professional development of its caregivers.

By honoring the critical work of nursing staff in such a dynamic and visible way, Embassy aims to boost employee morale and reinforce its mission of delivering exceptional care to its residents.

Media outlets are encouraged to share this story to help highlight the innovative and uplifting ways healthcare providers are supporting their front-line workers. While the event is not open to the public, media attendance is welcome by request.

