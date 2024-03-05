Gordon Lumber Welcomes Erin Leonard Back as President and CEO

Gordon Lumber Holdings Company is thrilled to announce Erin Leonard’s return as President and Chief Executive Officer.

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon Lumber Holdings Company is thrilled to announce Erin Leonard’s return as President and Chief Executive Officer. Leonard, a seasoned industry professional, previously served as CEO and has now resumed leadership responsibilities effective February 16, 2024.

With an impressive track record of strategic vision and operational excellence, Leonard is well-positioned to guide Gordon Lumber into a new era of growth and innovation. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the company's values make him the ideal leader to navigate current challenges and seize future opportunities. "We are delighted to have Erin Leonard rejoin us as our President and CEO. His leadership was instrumental to the company's success, and we are confident that his return will inject renewed vigor and focus into our team," said Pam Goetsch, Chairman of the Board.

Erin Leonard shared his enthusiasm about rejoining Gordon Lumber, "I am honored to lead our committed employees toward continued success. I look forward to building on our strong foundation and driving the company's growth in an ever-evolving market."

During Leonard's absence, Jason Zilles admirably fulfilled the role of interim President, maintaining the company's commitment to excellence and growth. Gordon Lumber is grateful for Jason's exemplary stewardship.

The company remains dedicated to delivering high-quality products and services, with Erin Leonard's return signifying a sustained commitment to excellence and industry leadership.

Erin is eager to collaborate with Justin Tracy to expand the sales team's efforts. He also plans to work with Chuck Baker to enhance Gordon’s manufacturing business, including operations at the Genoa yard. The solid financial foundation laid by Jason Zilles and Sherry Roberts will continue to support these operations.

About Gordon Lumber Holdings Company: For over 156 years, Gordon Lumber has been an integral part of the lumber industry, consistently delivering innovative solutions to construction professionals. Our contractor building services form the backbone of the company, ensuring reliable manufacturing, installed sales, and personalized services that our customers have come to expect. Located in Perrysburg, Ohio, with key facilities in Genoa and Findlay, we stand as a testament to durable service and leadership in the industry.