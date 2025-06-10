Caruthersville License Office Set to Temporarily Close

JEFFERSON CITY, MO— The Missouri Department of Revenue (Department) is announcing the closure of the license office in Caruthersville, Missouri. The office is at 610 Ward Ave and will be closed until further notice. The last day of operations is June 10, 2025.

The Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Kennett License Office – 103 S Main, Kennett (573)888-2077

New Madrid License Office – 341 US Highway 61, New Madrid (573)748-5354

Malden License Office – 1112 N Douglas, Malden (573)276-5006

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at:

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

registration renewal requirements.

— Go to our online system to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Customers may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

