The Story Behind Poopie Suits Cowboy Boots And How It Gave Rise to 8 More Books About The US Submarine Force

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The book “Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots” is about a brand new, hot running, US Submarine during the height of the Cold War, where the adversary was the Soviet Union submarine force. ( https://tinyurl.com/ycxmtbb8 But instead of a fictionalized version of this unseen confrontation, Poopie Suits gives the reader a front row seat to the true story of the battle of wills and wits beneath the ocean’s surface.It covers the non-classified story of the author, Frank Hood, assisted by his brother and wordsmith Charles Hood, about what it was really like to serve onboard a submarine during the period of the late 60’s to early 70’s. The true sacrifice required, the conditions to be endured, the unexpected emergencies, the funny incidents both at sea and in port.It was published in Dec of 2017. The name came from the apparel worn aboard US Submarines at the time. Poopie Suits were Navy Blue jump suits with Velcro tabs that could be quickly donned if the person had to rush off in a moment’s notice. Same with cowboy boots.The covers in detail the sequence required for a prospective Junior Officer to even get on a nuclear submarine. Starting with the “odd and eccentric”VADM Hyman G Rickover, USN, and his “unique” interviewing style, to the details of Nuclear Power School, where students were given instruction equal to a Master Degree in Nuclear Engineering, but crammed into 6 months.It continues with the hardest part of the training, Nuclear Prototype Training. This details the arduous 6 months of learning “normal” operations of a submarine reactor, to learning all the emergency operation and recovery drills, with many variables thrown in. Every pipe, every valve, every operational switch, button, meter had to be traced, under deck plates, through bulkheads (walls separating Compartments) with just a stick diagram given.Then details of Officer Submarine School, which in those days had just been compressed from the normal 6 months to a scant 6 weeks. It was like drinking from a fire hose.Then came the real test, stepping aboard a new submarine gearing up to confront the opposition – a similar nuclear sub from the Russian Navy.Details of the training times spent in the Charleson Op Areas. Details on every kind of submarine system – but explained in a conversational way so as to be clearly understood.How did Sonar, the Periscopes, the Radio Systems, the Air Cleaning Systems, the auxiallary systems required to keep 110 men alive while fully submerged for months at a time.How did it feel to go under the ice? What was it like on the few evening cruising on the surface in a gentle Carribean breeze?Detailed explanations of how the solution” was determined before firing practice torpedoes at real target barge, along with what kind of meals did they have, the importance of movie time very night, and many more day-to-day, non-classified, details of serving on a submarine.What was the food like? What the pressure on each person to Qualify in Submarines and earn the coveted Dolphins insignia, indicating to the rest of the crew that you could be trusted with their lives as you stood watch, knowing that at any second, an unexpected emergency could arise that could endanger the boat and the entire crew.This may be one of a few books that chronicles these experiences in such detail.It deals with a young man, coming of age, in the era of the Vietnam War and the nascent Space Program.Poopie Suits has many 4 and 5 Star Reviews on Amazon by sub vets and civilians alike.It has also earned the distinctions of a NY Times Best Seller and an Amazon Book of the Year. https://bookauthority.org/books/best-submarines-books ) (Scroll down to see Poopie Suits – currently #15 of the Top 100 Books All Time)Over the past 8 years, Poopie Suits has engendered the creation of 8 more books – all with true non-classified stories of the US Submarine Service from 1900 to the present.Stories of incredible rescues of down subs, like the 1939 rescue of the USS Squalus.Stories of incredible survivors like George Rocek, who not only survived the sinking of his own boat, the USS , but surviving the subsequent sinking of the Japanese aircraft carrier he was put on, and then surviving the POW camp.Stories of a baseball game played by the crew of a surface sub at the North Pole, where, if you hit a ball into Right Field, it was hit into Tomorrow.Stories of incredible WWII sub daring do, like Operation Barney where 9 boats snaked through a heavily mined Japanese straight to get into the Sea of Japan and reek massive damage and send a message.Incredible stories like these can be found in 5 books in the Sub Tales series.3 of the 9 books include stories written by every rank and rate of a person serving on a submarine, from their perspective, The Silent Service Remembers series.All books are available in soft cover, Kindle, and 5 in audio format. Narrated by a professional who served on subs himself, thus imparting a realism and nuance that no one else could offer. ( www.subtales.com Over 21,000 books have been sold and over $60,000 donated to submarine related charities.This collection of 9 books represents the history of ethos of those men who volunteered to serve in a steel tube designed to sink. They are unique in their capture of all these stories.You can see a short movie below about these books.Frank is available for interview or additional projects based on Poopie Suits.Contact Frank at fhood01@gmail.com

