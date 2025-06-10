TheraFrost Introduces Revolutionary Cold Plunge with Patented Structured Water Technology

The TheraFrost The TheraFrost can be used inside and outside

TheraFrost Launches Revolutionary Cold Plunge with Patented Structured Water Technology, using Enhanced Therapeutic Benefits & Exclusive Father's Day Promotion

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Father’s Day, Therasage Encourages Men to Embrace Recovery, Resilience, and Regeneration Through Cold Therapy

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate the men who show up, stay strong, and lead their families through life’s ups and downs. But strength isn’t just about endurance, it’s also about knowing when to rest, recover, and reset. That’s the message from wellness innovator Therasage, who this week is using Father’s Day as a call to action for men’s health, highlighting the benefits of cold therapy as a simple, powerful tool for lifelong vitality.

Therasage, known globally for its science-backed infrared and detox technologies, is encouraging men, and the people who love them, to explore the deeply restorative practice of cold immersion. Their TheraFrost system, a clean, portable cold therapy solution, is at the heart of this Father’s Day message: recovery isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.

“Men carry so much, stress, responsibility, the push to perform,” says Robby Besner, PSc.D., Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Therasage. “We’re using this Father’s Day to say: it's okay to rest, it’s powerful to reset, and it’s wise to take care of your body from the inside out. Cold therapy helps you do that.”

Cold Exposure: Not Just a Trend, But a Health Essential

While cold plunging has exploded in popularity among athletes and wellness influencers, the science behind it is anything but a fad. Studies show that regular cold exposure may:

Reduce inflammation and joint pain

Improve circulation and lymphatic flow

Enhance sleep and stress resilience

Trigger mitochondrial activity for cellular repair

Support hormone balance and mental clarity

For men over 40, when testosterone naturally declines and recovery times lengthen, cold therapy can offer a natural way to optimize energy, endurance, and focus. And for those facing chronic inflammation, metabolic slowdown, or burnout, it can be a powerful reset button.

“Your body’s ability to adapt to stress is one of the strongest indicators of health,” says Besner. “Cold exposure challenges that system in a healthy, controlled way, improving your baseline for everything from immunity to mood.”

A Smarter, Safer, Simpler Way to Plunge

Traditionally, cold immersion has been hard to access, requiring ice tubs, large spaces, or costly cryotherapy visits. Therasage’s TheraFrost was developed to remove those barriers. Designed as a plug-and-play, mess-free system, TheraFrost offers adjustable cold water temperatures (down to 40°F / 4°C) in a compact, user-friendly setup.

It’s already used in homes, clinics, and gyms by people managing chronic illness, athletic recovery, and general wellness routines. Paired with Therasage’s 360 Infrared Sauna, it becomes a full contrast therapy experience, promoting deep detoxification and vascular strength.

“We’ve seen first-hand how contrast therapy, moving between heat and cold, creates a powerful pump for lymph, circulation, and energy,” adds Melody Besner, Co-Founder of Therasage. “It’s something our family uses daily, and we’re passionate about making it accessible to others.”

Why Father’s Day Matters in the Wellness Conversation

Though awareness around mental health, longevity, and self-care is growing, men are still far less likely to seek proactive wellness solutions than women. Therasage hopes this Father’s Day sparks meaningful conversations about men’s health from a preventative, empowering perspective.

“We’re shifting the narrative,” says Robby. “Wellness isn't weak. It's warrior work. And when men prioritize their health, everyone around them benefits too.”

This Father’s Day, Therasage invites families to gift something deeper than socks or shaving kits: the chance to recharge, reconnect, and rethink what healthy masculinity looks like in the modern world.

A Wellness Code for the Men Who Show Up

As part of this campaign, Therasage is offering a limited-time wellness access code, FROSTY25, for individuals interested in trying cold therapy with the TheraFrost system. This code is available at [www.therafrost.com](https://www.therafrost.com), and is framed not as a promotion, but as a gesture of gratitude to the men who give so much.

Whether it’s an athlete father, a devoted grandfather, or a hard-working partner pushing through pain, this season offers the perfect moment to honor them with tools that support strength and restoration.



About Therasage

Therasage is a family-owned wellness technology company founded by Robby and Melody Besner after their daughter’s chronic illness led them to explore alternative healing. The company is now a leader in full-spectrum infrared, detox, and bio-optimization tools, serving practitioners, health seekers, and conscious communities around the world. Therasage products blend ancient healing wisdom with cutting-edge design, offering portable, affordable solutions for those ready to take control of their health.

From saunas and ozone modules to hydrogen water and red light therapy, Therasage’s mission is simple: help the body heal itself by returning to the basics of light, heat, water, and frequency.

