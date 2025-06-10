TheraFrost Introduces Revolutionary Cold Plunge with Patented Structured Water Technology

TheraFrost Launches Revolutionary Cold Plunge with Patented Structured Water Technology, using Enhanced Therapeutic Benefits & Exclusive Father's Day Promotion

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Father’s Day, Therasage Encourages Men to Embrace Recovery, Resilience, and Regeneration Through Cold Therapy

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate the men who show up, stay strong, and lead their families through life’s ups and downs. But strength isn’t just about endurance, it’s also about knowing when to rest, recover, and reset. That’s the message from wellness innovator Therasage, who this week is using Father’s Day as a call to action for men’s health, highlighting the benefits of cold therapy as a simple, powerful tool for lifelong vitality.

Therasage, known globally for its science-backed infrared and detox technologies, is encouraging men, and the people who love them, to explore the deeply restorative practice of cold immersion. Their TheraFrost system, a clean, portable cold therapy solution, is at the heart of this Father’s Day message: recovery isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.

“Men carry so much, stress, responsibility, the push to perform,” says Robby Besner, PSc.D., Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Therasage. “We’re using this Father’s Day to say: it's okay to rest, it’s powerful to reset, and it’s wise to take care of your body from the inside out. Cold therapy helps you do that.”

Cold Exposure: Not Just a Trend, But a Health Essential

While cold plunging has exploded in popularity among athletes and wellness influencers, the science behind it is anything but a fad. Studies show that regular cold exposure may:

Reduce inflammation and joint pain
Improve circulation and lymphatic flow
Enhance sleep and stress resilience
Trigger mitochondrial activity for cellular repair
Support hormone balance and mental clarity

For men over 40, when testosterone naturally declines and recovery times lengthen, cold therapy can offer a natural way to optimize energy, endurance, and focus. And for those facing chronic inflammation, metabolic slowdown, or burnout, it can be a powerful reset button.

“Your body’s ability to adapt to stress is one of the strongest indicators of health,” says Besner. “Cold exposure challenges that system in a healthy, controlled way, improving your baseline for everything from immunity to mood.”

A Smarter, Safer, Simpler Way to Plunge

Traditionally, cold immersion has been hard to access, requiring ice tubs, large spaces, or costly cryotherapy visits. Therasage’s TheraFrost was developed to remove those barriers. Designed as a plug-and-play, mess-free system, TheraFrost offers adjustable cold water temperatures (down to 40°F / 4°C) in a compact, user-friendly setup.

It’s already used in homes, clinics, and gyms by people managing chronic illness, athletic recovery, and general wellness routines. Paired with Therasage’s 360 Infrared Sauna, it becomes a full contrast therapy experience, promoting deep detoxification and vascular strength.

“We’ve seen first-hand how contrast therapy, moving between heat and cold, creates a powerful pump for lymph, circulation, and energy,” adds Melody Besner, Co-Founder of Therasage. “It’s something our family uses daily, and we’re passionate about making it accessible to others.”

Why Father’s Day Matters in the Wellness Conversation

Though awareness around mental health, longevity, and self-care is growing, men are still far less likely to seek proactive wellness solutions than women. Therasage hopes this Father’s Day sparks meaningful conversations about men’s health from a preventative, empowering perspective.

“We’re shifting the narrative,” says Robby. “Wellness isn't weak. It's warrior work. And when men prioritize their health, everyone around them benefits too.”

This Father’s Day, Therasage invites families to gift something deeper than socks or shaving kits: the chance to recharge, reconnect, and rethink what healthy masculinity looks like in the modern world.

A Wellness Code for the Men Who Show Up

As part of this campaign, Therasage is offering a limited-time wellness access code, FROSTY25, for individuals interested in trying cold therapy with the TheraFrost system. This code is available at [www.therafrost.com](https://www.therafrost.com), and is framed not as a promotion, but as a gesture of gratitude to the men who give so much.

Whether it’s an athlete father, a devoted grandfather, or a hard-working partner pushing through pain, this season offers the perfect moment to honor them with tools that support strength and restoration.


About Therasage
Therasage is a family-owned wellness technology company founded by Robby and Melody Besner after their daughter’s chronic illness led them to explore alternative healing. The company is now a leader in full-spectrum infrared, detox, and bio-optimization tools, serving practitioners, health seekers, and conscious communities around the world. Therasage products blend ancient healing wisdom with cutting-edge design, offering portable, affordable solutions for those ready to take control of their health.

From saunas and ozone modules to hydrogen water and red light therapy, Therasage’s mission is simple: help the body heal itself by returning to the basics of light, heat, water, and frequency.

Robby Besner
Therasage
+1 609-553-6937
email us here



About

Therasage: Powered by Purpose. Backed by Nature. Inspired by Healing. Therasage, was born from a deeply personal journey—our mission to help our daughter heal from the debilitating symptoms of Chronic Lyme Disease. Guided by love and driven by necessity, we pioneered a path of natural healing that has since transformed the lives of countless others. We believe that wellness should be accessible, empowering, and rooted in nature. In a world where traditional healthcare can feel overwhelming, Therasage through it’s research and device development offers you an alternative to traditional methodology, one that is gentle, natural, and effective. Our high-quality, full spectrum, infrared healing technologies, fused with natural gemstones like jade and tourmaline, deliver the deeply nourishing power of full-spectrum infrared energy, negative ions, and EMF mitigation into everyday life. From our flagship saunas to our cutting-edge portable solutions, every Therasage product is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and heartfelt care. We stand proudly behind every device, offering industry leading warranties and community-driven support. But Therasage is much more than just wellness tech, it’s a movement. A family-run company with a soul, we embody a spirit of integrity, inclusion, and environmental stewardship. We hire with diversity in mind, partner with value aligned vendors, and support scientific research that explores the healing potential of nature’s energy. We’ve built more than a brand, we’ve built a community of empowered self-healers. Whether you're beginning your journey to better health or deepening your understanding of wellness, Therasage is here, offering warmth, guidance, and products that serve your whole self. Therasage: Healing the World, One Heart at a Time.

http://www.therasage.com

