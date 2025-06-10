FEMA Serious Needs Assistance extended for Kentuckians Affected by April Storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has extended the eligibility period for Serious Needs Assistance for an additional 30 days for those who were impacted by the April severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides. Applicants who register for FEMA assistance by June 23, 2025, may be considered for Serious Needs Assistance.

Serious Needs Assistance is a one-time payment per household. Immediate or serious needs assistance may provide lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

You may be eligible for Serious Needs Assistance if:

You complete a FEMA application.

FEMA can confirm your identity.

The home where you live most of the year is in a declared disaster area.

FEMA confirms the disaster damage from an inspection or documents you send.

You tell FEMA you are displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs due to the disaster on your application; and

You apply for FEMA assistance while Serious Needs Assistance is available.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

There are several ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”).

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and is not intended to compensate for all losses caused by a

disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.