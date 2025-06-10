Lower Salmon River and portions of Clearwater River Basin closed for Chinook salmon fishing

Idaho Fish and Game closed adult Chinook salmon fishing on the lower Salmon River on Monday, June 9; additionally, portions of the Clearwater River basin are set to close at the end of fishing hours on Friday, June 13. Chinook fishing along the Little Salmon River will remain open four days per week—Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Clearwater closure is for the portion of the mainstem Clearwater River from Cherrylane Bridge to Orofino Bridge and the North Fork Clearwater River.

Check out the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules page to check the status of all Idaho Chinook salmon fisheries. Seasons can change quickly, so be sure to check the most current reports and restrictions before you head out.