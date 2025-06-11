Grammy Award-Winning Recording Artist Mya Drops the Funky ‘80s-Inspired Single ‘Give It to You’

Mya PR Photo 1 Mya's "Give It to You" Single Artcover

The single, "Give It to You," is my love letter to a time when music was boldly funky, flirtatious, and utterly unforgettable. It’s my invitation for everyone to skate, dance and keep the party going.” — Mya, Grammy Award-winning Recording Artist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off of Mya’s epic performance of her classic international hit, “Case of the Ex” on the BET Awards 25th Anniversary, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist released her new single, “Give It to You,” available worldwide on all major digital streaming platforms, including immersive Dolby Atmos audio, via her Planet 9 label in partnership with Universal Music Group’s Virgin Music Group. Stream, playlist, and immerse yourself in Mya’s vibrant new single and its neon-infused visualizer.

Fresh from Culture’s Biggest Night at the BET Awards, Mya’s viral performance of her “Case of The Ex,” was a show-stopping moment that brought the audience to its feet. Lace up your roller skates, pump up the boombox, and dive into the joyful glam-funk brilliance of “Give It to You.” Packed with shimmering synths, bold basslines, and irresistibly catchy hooks, the song dazzles as an homage to funk and R&B trailblazers such as Prince, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, and the Mary Jane Girls. Written and co-produced by Mya alongside acclaimed producers MyGuyMars and Mike & Keys, the track effortlessly blends classic influences with contemporary flair, creating an instant summer anthem.

Celebrating Black Music Month, "Give It To You" highlights Mya's artistic versatility and profound appreciation for funk's golden era.

“Give It to You” follows Mya’s deeply introspective recent single and poignant lyric video “Face to Face,” flipping the script completely to welcome listeners into a vibrant dance party perfectly suited for summer playlists, roller-skating jams, Pride celebrations, club nights, and backyard cookouts.

Additionally, Mya’s memorable BET Awards performance simultaneously launches Universal Music Enterprises’ (UMe) 25th-anniversary campaign for her pop-culture-defining, genre-blending sophomore album, FEAR OF FLYING, highlighted by a remixed and revisited vinyl reissue slated for release later this year.

Mya’s current Summer and Fall concert and promotional tour will continue with additional dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Sunday, June 15, 2025

Orlando, FL

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Chicago, IL

Friday, June 20, 2025

Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Detroit, MI

Saturday, July 5, 2025

London, UK

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Toronto, ONT

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Stockbridge, GA

For more information and concert dates, visit www.myamya.com/events. Follow Mya on her social media platforms @myaplanet9.

