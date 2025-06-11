US Drug Watchdog Wants to Hear from Users of the Drug Prolia if Their Healthcare Provider is Now Charging Them More than $3000 Per Does and or Requiring a Needless Infusion Center-HHS Secretary Kennedy-Pay Attention

"We believe the up charging of the drug Prolia is the tip of the iceberg, and we are convinced middlemen healthcare providers are doing the same on hundreds of other drugs nationwide in the USA.” — US Drug Watchdog

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Drug Watchdog says, "If you are a user of the osteoporosis drug Prolia and you are now paying more than $3000 per dose please contact us-especially if you are now required to go to an infusion center rather than receiving this medication at your doctor’s office. We have been assisting recipients of this medicine for a few years, and we do not understand the enormous price fluctuations involving this drug. Nor do we understand why some healthcare providers are requiring this medication to be administered by an infusion center, rather than a doctor’s office.

"Based on our research the cost for a single dose of Prolia is around $2000. How is it possible some healthcare companies are charging patients as much or more than $5000 per dose and-how is it possible Medicare-Medicaid and or private insurance companies are paying what appears to be a greatly inflated price? Much to our surprise every time we get involved in one of these bills-the healthcare provider drops the charges.

"We do not believe the makers of Prolia are directly involved but we are convinced middlemen healthcare providers are--and these insane markups need to stop. We are requesting Health & Human Services Secretary Kennedy, and the Trump Administration get involved. We believe the up charging of the drug Prolia is the tip of the iceberg, and we are convinced middlemen healthcare providers are doing the same on hundreds of other drugs and or medications nationwide in the USA.

"Based on our research the drug Prolia might cost about $950 in Canada. In the USA the drug costs about $2000. How is this possible?" https://USDrugWatchdog.Com

The US Drug Watchdog believes the Trump Administration's DOGE initiative has only scratched the surface when it comes to the US Taxpayer being gouged, especially when it comes to spending hard earned tax dollars on healthcare costs related to Medicare and Medicaid recipients. We believe the Trump Administration and Secretary Kennedy are very serious about lowering the cost of healthcare in the United States. One great way would be to negotiate the price of prescription drugs for Medicare and Medicaid recipients---so that at the end of the day the US Taxpayer is not getting ripped off. http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

