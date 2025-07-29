Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Center Urges a Factory or Industrial Worker Who Had Workplace Exposure to Asbestos Prior To 1983 And Now Has Lung Cancer to Call About Compensation-It Might Exceed $100,000

"If your husband or dad worked as a factory worker before 1983 anywhere in the USA and he had routine workplace exposure to asbestos please call us at 866-714-6466. Get compensated.” — Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Center

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad worked at an auto plant, any type of factory, or industrial workplace line a refinery or a mill and before 1983 they had routine exposure to asbestos-please call us at 866-714-6466 if they have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer. What individuals like this and their family members typically do not know is the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust fund was set up for people who had workplace exposure to asbestos and who now have lung cancer.

"We are advocates for individuals who have developed lung cancer because they had routine exposure to asbestos at work before 1983. When we say manufacturing or industrial workers, we specifically mean people who worked in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington State, Maine, New York, Ohio, Texas or any other state in the USA. Asbestos exposure can cause lung cancer-but it might take forty or fifty years to develop. This might be one additional reason why most people like this never get compensated.

"If your husband or dad worked as a factory worker before 1983 and he had routine workplace exposure to asbestos please call us at 866-714-6466. We have some of the nation's top asbestos lawyers to help-but time is of the essence. Once a person like this gets diagnosed with lung cancer they only have a few years to sign up for compensation-as we would like to discuss." https://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

Important checklist for an individual or veteran seeking compensation if they had significant exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983 and they now have lung cancer:

* The individual or veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 at their place of work or in the armed forces.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recently---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The individual's or veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal individual or veteran who now has lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, worked at a shipyard, at an oil refinery, chemical plant, factory, at a power plant worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The individual or veteran must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation results. https://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com



The Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Center says, "We do not want to overwhelm a individual or veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us anytime at 866-714-6466.” https://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

