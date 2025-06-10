NIPS by Noosh

Noosh Launches NIPS by Noosh: The Modern Nipple Sticker Reinvented for Real Life

No one should have to choose between feeling comfortable and looking great.” — Gal Golander, founder of Noosh.

NEW YORK, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noosh , the brand known for elevating everyday essentials, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: NIPS by Noosh — a modern reinvention of the nipple sticker, created for women who want wardrobe freedom without compromising on comfort, coverage, or confidence.Launching in two versatile styles — Conceal, a minimalist circular cover, and Lift, a double-teardrop shape that adds subtle lift and support — NIPS are ultra-thin, edgeless, and truly invisible, even under the sheerest or slinkiest fabrics. They’re designed to mold to your shape, stay in place, and move with you — whether you're heading to a meeting, dancing at a wedding, or sprinting through the airport.“No one should have to choose between feeling comfortable and looking great,” says Gal Golander, founder of Noosh. “NIPS were born out of frustration with products that either didn’t stay put, looked bulky, or irritated the skin. We wanted something that felt like nothing — but did everything. NIPS give you the freedom to wear what you want and move how you want.”Why NIPS Are Different:While most nipple covers rely on thick silicone or overly sticky adhesives, NIPS feature a velvety matte finish, featherlight construction, and a skin-sensitive adhesive that keeps them in place without irritation. The edgeless design means they disappear seamlessly into skin — no telltale rings, bumps, or outlines — even under light-colored or body-hugging outfits.Key Features:Invisible under everything: Paper-thin and edgeless for a seamless lookNo-slip adhesive: Skin-friendly, breathable, and built to stay in place all dayReusable & washable: Just rinse and repeatTwo styles:– Conceal for barely-there coverage– Lift for gentle shape and supportInclusive nude tones & sizes: Designed to match a wide range of skin tonesComes with a Noosh storage pouch: Chic, discreet, and travel-readyWhy You’ll Love Them:No bulk: So lightweight, you’ll forget you’re wearing themNatural shape enhancement: Offers subtle smoothing and confidence without compressionBreathable & non-plasticky: Say goodbye to sweat, stickiness, and skin irritationSupportive when you want it: The Lift style gives you a little extra — without a braNIPS by Noosh are now available now with prices starting at $25. Each set includes a reusable pair and a storage pouch to keep them clean and ready for your next outfit moment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.