Noosh Launches NIPS by Noosh: The Modern Nipple Sticker Reinvented for Real Life
No one should have to choose between feeling comfortable and looking great.”NEW YORK, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noosh, the brand known for elevating everyday essentials, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: NIPS by Noosh — a modern reinvention of the nipple sticker, created for women who want wardrobe freedom without compromising on comfort, coverage, or confidence.
— Gal Golander, founder of Noosh.
Launching in two versatile styles — Conceal, a minimalist circular cover, and Lift, a double-teardrop shape that adds subtle lift and support — NIPS are ultra-thin, edgeless, and truly invisible, even under the sheerest or slinkiest fabrics. They’re designed to mold to your shape, stay in place, and move with you — whether you're heading to a meeting, dancing at a wedding, or sprinting through the airport.
“No one should have to choose between feeling comfortable and looking great,” says Gal Golander, founder of Noosh. “NIPS were born out of frustration with products that either didn’t stay put, looked bulky, or irritated the skin. We wanted something that felt like nothing — but did everything. NIPS give you the freedom to wear what you want and move how you want.”
Why NIPS Are Different:
While most nipple covers rely on thick silicone or overly sticky adhesives, NIPS feature a velvety matte finish, featherlight construction, and a skin-sensitive adhesive that keeps them in place without irritation. The edgeless design means they disappear seamlessly into skin — no telltale rings, bumps, or outlines — even under light-colored or body-hugging outfits.
Key Features:
Invisible under everything: Paper-thin and edgeless for a seamless look
No-slip adhesive: Skin-friendly, breathable, and built to stay in place all day
Reusable & washable: Just rinse and repeat
Two styles:
– Conceal for barely-there coverage
– Lift for gentle shape and support
Inclusive nude tones & sizes: Designed to match a wide range of skin tones
Comes with a Noosh storage pouch: Chic, discreet, and travel-ready
Why You’ll Love Them:
No bulk: So lightweight, you’ll forget you’re wearing them
Natural shape enhancement: Offers subtle smoothing and confidence without compression
Breathable & non-plasticky: Say goodbye to sweat, stickiness, and skin irritation
Supportive when you want it: The Lift style gives you a little extra — without a bra
NIPS by Noosh are now available now with prices starting at $25. Each set includes a reusable pair and a storage pouch to keep them clean and ready for your next outfit moment.
