Noosh Introduces 'AIR,' a Lightweight, Anti-Chafing Base Layer Designed for Summer Comfort

Noosh Launches “AIR” – The Must-Have Summer Base Layer That Feels Like Wearing Nothing at All

AIR is the product I always needed but could never find,” — Gal Golander, founder of Noosh

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noosh has just unveiled AIR , —a revolutionary base layer designed to keep wearers chafe-free, cool & comfortable. Completely edgeless and fully seamless, AIR was specifically engineered to disappear under clothing while providing an ultra-lightweight and unfelt layer of protection against chafing.Combining seamless technology, laser cutting & bonding, Noosh eliminated bulky and uncomfortable seams that dig in and leave marks. AIR is Noosh’s answer to a question many women face each summer: how do I wear what I want without the pain, discomfort, and bulk of traditional anti-chafers or shapewear?In keeping with the brand’s mission to create cutting-edge legwear that supports every body, AIR is available in an unprecedented nine skin-matching shades—more than any other brand on the market—ensuring everyone can find their perfect match.“AIR is the product I always needed but could never find,” said Gal Golander, founder of Noosh. “I’ve stayed away from chafing shorts because while they stopped the chafe, I was left with itchy seams that irritated my thighs ,awkward lines that were visible under clothes, and constant riding up. I was always adjusting or tugging at something and it didn’t feel worth it. We created AIR to change that: it lays flat like a second skin, letting you move freely, dress boldly, and feel nothing but confident. This isn’t just a base layer—it’s a liberation layer.”The Product: AIR by NooshAIR redefines the modern base layer with next-level innovation in comfort, fit, and design. Key features include:Seamless, Edgeless Design: Laser-cut edges and bonded construction eliminate bulges, itchy seams, and visible lines—resulting in a flawlessly smooth silhouette.No Rolling, No Riding Up: Meticulously designed to stay in place all day without the need for adjusting.Cooling Technology: Fabric engineered to feel like air against the skin, offering a breathable, breezy sensation even on the hottest days.Skin-Inclusive Shades: Available in the widest range of skin-matching tones on the market, so you get that barely-there, “naked” look with total coverage.Whether worn under a sundress, skirt, or summer shorts—or layered beneath sheer, crochet, or cutout styles—AIR functions as both a protective barrier and confidence booster. It’s the secret layer that empowers wearers to move, dance, and live freely without the irritation, heat, or self-consciousness that often comes with summer dressing.A Game-Changer in the CategoryThis shift toward functional fashion that puts comfort first taps into a broader movement across the industry, with consumers increasingly demanding real solutions for real life—without sacrificing style.

