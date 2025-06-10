2025 Grants awarded for main street projects throughout the state

Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded 35 matching grants worth over $10,600,000 to Oregon Main Street Network organizations across the state for building projects that will strengthen local economies. Projects range from façade improvement to basic facilities and housing with awards ranging from $17,900-$400,000.

The department funded Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant (OMSRG) applications that best conveyed the ability to stimulate private investment and local economic development, fit within the community’s long-range plan for downtown vitality, and community need.

Funded projects include:

Several projects will address a variety of preservation needs to increase the viability of spaces for existing businesses or opportunities for new businesses. These range from window repair to electrical and plumbing and include projects by Baker City Downtown, Canyonville Main Street Association, City of Estacada, City of North Bend, City of Reedsport, Dallas Downtown Association, Downtown Alliance of Milwaukie, Downtown Corvallis Organization, Friends of La Grande Main Street, Gold Beach Main Street, Historic Willamette Main Street (West Linn), Main Street Cascade Locks, Main Street Grants Pass, Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce projects in Condon and Antelope, Port Orford Main Street, Spruce Up Warrenton, St Helens Main Street Alliance, Sutherlin Downtown Development, Inc., Tigard Downtown Alliance, Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce projects in Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa.

Creation of new or improved housing units including projects by Astoria Downtown Historic District Association and Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce.

Façade restoration projects by the Albany Downtown Association, City of Cornelius, Friends of Old Town Stayton, and Historic Downtown Gresham Association.

Structural and roof prepare projects were approved for Thrive Umpqua (Roseburg) and United Community Partners, Inc. (Halfway).

Creation of new or improved lodging options by Chiloquin Visions in Progress and Klamath Falls Downtown Association.

New construction will be funded by Mosier Main Street and Yamhill Downtown Association.

Oregon Heritage received a record number of 76 applications which demonstrates a clear need for building related funding. The local organizations participating in the Oregon Main Street Network developed plans based on community input to prioritize needs and solutions for the commercial district and city. The funds brought to the community by the local organizations through this grant will provide significant economic development impacts. “Vibrant downtowns don’t just happen,” notes Oregon Main Street coordinator Sheri Stuart. “They take the collective efforts coordinated by local main street organizations to achieve a community’s vision based on short- and long-term goals. The OMSRG is an important tool to help strengthen local economies by activating underused spaces while preserving and leveraging a community’s heritage.”

Since its creation by the Oregon Legislature in 2015, the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant has supported building projects to stimulate economic vitality in 59 communities. The local Main Street organizations administer the application and grant processes for the local property owners. These organizations brought between $53,000 to $900,000 to their communities through the life of the program, which awarded grants in 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023. For example, the City of Reedsport has improved 10 properties and has six more in progress over multiple grant cycles which represents a significant investment downtown.

The results demonstrate that the grant is meeting its purpose to acquire, rehabilitate or construct buildings to facilitate community revitalization. Even with several projects still in progress, the local benefits are remarkable.

92 buildings improved

101 housing units added

At least 12 vacant buildings filled

5 intentional ADA improvements

7 structural re-enforcement projects

31 façade restoration projects

The grant program was created during the 2015 legislative session and placed with the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. The legislation established a permanent fund for the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant, with an initial infusion of funds from the sale of lottery bonds. If funded by the 2025 state legislature, there will be future grant rounds in the 25-27 biennium. The funds must be used to award grants to participating Oregon Main Street Network organizations to acquire, rehabilitate or construct buildings to facilitate community revitalization. The program also requires that at least 50 percent of the funds go to rural communities as defined in the bill.

To learn more about the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant or the Oregon Main Street Network, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.