JMJ Appoints Don Lloyd to Lead New Technical Services Arm, Strengthening Safety & Risk Capabilities

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMJ, a global leader in safety and performance transformation, has appointed Don Lloyd as Managing Director, Technical Services. This strategic move marks an important evolution in the company’s ability to provide end-to-end support for clients operating in complex, high-risk environments.Don originally joined JMJ in 2023 as a Sustainability Advisor. With over 35 years of international business and industrial experience, he brings deep expertise in safety engineering, process safety, and operational risk management. His career spans roles at Shell, British Nuclear Fuels, Total E&P, ERM, and BG Group, where he served as Group SVP for HSSE & Asset Integrity. Don has also held senior academic and advisory positions, including Professor of Risk Management at Brunel University and Vice Chair of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA). He is currently chairman of LondonEnergy Ltd. and a board director of NEBOSH.“Extending our services into the technical area is a natural progression for JMJ,” said Mark Britton, Chief Consulting Officer. “We’ve built a reputation for transforming safety culture and leadership, but when working closely with clients, it’s clear that technical needs often emerge as a critical part of strengthening overall performance. Under Don’s expert leadership, we can now seamlessly meet those needs with the same rigor, care, and insight our clients expect.”A natural extension of JMJ’s offeringsThe technical services offering complements JMJ’s well-established cultural transformation work by addressing the ‘process’ and ‘plant’ dimensions of safety and performance. Services include:• Development and streamlining of HSE management systems• Process Safety Management (e.g., risk reviews, hazard identification, and assessment)• Asset integrity strategy and review• Audit and assurance (as written and as implemented)• Board-level HSE performance reporting• Organizational design and competency assurance“This new offering means JMJ can now partner with clients across the full safety spectrum, from leadership and culture through to technical systems and plant integrity,” said Don Lloyd. “We’re already seeing how powerful that combination can be in helping clients close performance gaps and reduce risk.”Early traction, measurable impactIn the six months since its launch, JMJ’s Technical Services team has already delivered successful outcomes for high-hazard clients around the world:• A wide-ranging safety assessment for an Egyptian oil refinery, with recommendations endorsed by the company’s board• A new HSE management system is in development for a US LNG company• Integration of Technical Services into an ongoing cultural transformation program for another US-based LNG operatorLooking aheadJMJ will continue to invest in expanding its technical services capability, building on early success to offer more integrated support for clients facing complex operational challenges. If you are interested in learning more, please contact us at www.jmj.com About JMJFor almost 40 years, JMJ has been at the forefront of cultural change, helping executives, leaders, and the front line create breakthrough results in safety and business performance. Our approach combines consulting expertise and proprietary technologies to make the impossible possible.

