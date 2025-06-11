Amid Math Crisis, Seattle Nonprofit Helps 6.5M Students Beat the Math Slide

XtraMath

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As our nation faces challenges with math scores and student anxiety, one small nonprofit in West Seattle is quietly making a remarkable impact around the globe. During the 2024–25 school year alone, XtraMath —a daily fluency practice program—has reached over 6.1 million students and 650,000 teachers, helping learners develop vital math skills and confidence through just 10 minutes a day.• 132 million student days• 12.4 million trophies earned• 3.3 million fluency certificates awarded• Used in 5 languages, across 5 continentsWhile national assessments like the NAEP reveal some historic lows in basic math performance, the data from XtraMath paints a more uplifting story—one of growth, equity, and daily progress.The Math Crisis, By the Numbers40% of 4th graders and 33% of 8th graders now score below the basic level in math \\ Source → NAEP 202460% of U.S. adults report that math makes them feel “challenged” or “confused” \\ Source → Gallup 2024“Educators and Families are desperate for help to reverse the slide, with the focus on expensive AI tutors and just sitting kids in front of random games,” said Roy King, Executive Director of XtraMath. “A simple, ten-minute daily habit helped millions of kids develop math fact fluency this year.”Real Impact, Real GrowthThis year, teachers assigned over 3.7 million fluency programs, with 88% of students achieving mastery. In case studies like East End Prep in Nashville, low-performing students soared double-digit percentile jumps on the Spring MAP test after just one semester of consistent XtraMath use. “The difference across our math classrooms was palpable.” — K. Williams, Dean of STEM, East End Prep, TN.The secret? XtraMath combines research-based fluency practice with built-in motivation and minimal teacher lift—making it easy to implement and impactful to use.”2024–25 Highlights & InnovationsThis year, XtraMath has rolled out a series of platform upgrades and partnerships, making the program more inclusive, customizable, and effective than ever:• WCAG 2.1 Accessibility compliance to support learners with disabilities• Clever SecureSync for effortless rostering and classroom setup• Advanced school-level reporting for administrators• Assessment-Only Program to identify fluency gaps• Awakening Game Mode, powered by Legends of Learning partnership, for curriculum-aligned fun• National Math Stars partnership to celebrate student achievement• Educator EndorsementsRecent survey results confirm that the platform isn’t just effective—it’s cherished:• 93% of educators agree XtraMath helps students meet grade-level standards• 87% say it builds confidence and eases math anxiety• Net Promoter Score: 73 — indicating high educator satisfaction and strong word-of-mouth trustLooking AheadAs XtraMath looks to the 2025–26 school year, the mission remains clear: ensure every learner, regardless of background or ability, builds a strong foundation in math through consistent, accessible practice.“Every minute a student doesn’t spend counting on their fingers is a minute they can apply to learning fractions, data science, or even coding,” said Roy King, Executive Director of XtraMath. “We’re scaling evidence-based fluency practice to every classroom that wants it—no ads, no cost.”With national trends showing persistent learning gaps, the urgency is real—but so is the solution. The path forward isn’t hidden behind expensive programs or flashy tech. It’s found in daily habits that reinforce essential skills, empower teachers, and unlock student potential—one 10-minute session at a time.Learn more or bring XtraMath to your school:info@xtramath.org

XtraMath Student Experience

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.