XtraMath Achieves WCAG 2.1 Compliance, Enhancing Accessibility for All Students

XtraMath

XtraMath believes every student deserves an inclusive and accessible learning experience

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XtraMath , the leading basic math fluency program for K-8, is proud to announce that its Student App is now fully WCAG 2.1 compliant . This milestone reaffirms XtraMath’s commitment to inclusive and accessible learning for all students, including those with visual, auditory, motor, and cognitive impairments.By meeting the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, based on VPAT Version 2.4, XtraMath is now internationally recognized as a platform that ensures every student—regardless of ability—can engage in effective and equitable math fact fluency practice.Expanding Access: Key Accessibility FeaturesXtraMath’s accessibility enhancements create a more personalized and supportive learning environment. The following optional features can be enabled at any time by students or teachers to meet individual needs:• Disable Animations – To reduce visual distractions, users can turn off animations. When enabled, answers appear in a steady violet color instead of flashing, which is especially helpful for students sensitive to motion effects.• Enable Captions – Instructional videos featuring Mr. C, XtraMath’s virtual math coach, now include optional captions. This feature provides real-time text transcriptions, benefiting students who are deaf or hard of hearing and those who prefer reading along for better comprehension.Real Impact in the Classroom XtraMath’s accessibility improvements empower educators to create more inclusive learning experiences. These enhancements help students build confidence in their math fact fluency, while also streamlining classroom management by reducing accessibility barriers. With these updates, teachers can focus more on instruction and student engagement rather than troubleshooting technical issues.About XtraMathXtraMath is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving math fluency for students in grades K-8. The program helps learners develop rapid recall of addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division facts, laying the foundation for success in higher-level math.Founded in 2007 by David Jeschke, a former Microsoft programmer and startup developer, XtraMath was born from a need to support students struggling with math fundamentals. Since becoming a nonprofit in 2009, XtraMath has grown into one of the most widely used math programs in schools today, providing equitable, effective, and engaging math learning experiences for millions of students worldwide.For more information about our accessibility compliance, or to request a copy of our Accessibility Conformance Report (ACR), please contact us at sales@xtramath.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.