Liquid Logics Integration of Lightning Docs

Liquid Logics Announces Seamless Integration with Lightning Docs to Streamline Loan Document Automation

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquid Logics , a leading loan origination software (LOS) provider for private lenders, proudly announces its latest integration with Lightning Docs™, the premier document automation platform developed by Geraci LLP. This partnership delivers a faster, more efficient, and highly accurate loan document generation process, empowering private lenders to close deals with confidence and precision.Powerful Document Automation for Private LendersWith this new API integration, Liquid Logics cloud-based LOS platform users can now access Lightning Docs directly within their workflow. Lightning Docs generates attorney-grade loan documents tailored specifically for private lenders and business-purpose loans, ensuring 50-state compliance and mitigating risk, all at the click of a button.“Seamless document automation is a game changer for our clients,” said Sam Kaddah, CEO of Liquid Logics. “Partnering with Lightning Docs allows us to offer lenders a faster, more efficient way to produce attorney-grade loan documents, reducing errors, saving time, and providing the compliance peace of mind our clients need.”A Shared Commitment to Efficiency and ComplianceLiquid Logics has long been recognized for its modern, intuitive Loan Origination System (LOS), designed to give private lenders the control, flexibility, and analytics they need to grow. The addition of Lightning Docs further solidifies that commitment, offering automated document generation for a wide range of loan types, including bridge loans, fix-and-flip loans, rental loans, and more.“This partnership with Liquid Logics demonstrates our ongoing commitment to empowering lenders with best-in-class tools to streamline their operations,” said Nema Daghbandan, CEO of Lightning Docs. “The integration offers private lenders incredible efficiency, accuracy, and confidence in their loan documentation process, reflecting the high standards both companies share.”Key Benefits of the Integration Include:One-Click Loan Document Generation directly from the Liquid Logics platformAttorney-Grade Documents tailored to individual lending scenariosIncreased Efficiency — save time, reduce manual errors, and close fasterEnhanced Compliance — mitigate risk with accurate, state-specific docsSeamless Workflow — no need to leave the LOS system to generate loan documentsAbout Liquid LogicsLiquid Logics offers a fully cloud-based, data-driven loan origination software platform specifically designed for private lenders. Designed with intuitive workflows, real-time data analytics, and robust integrations, Liquid Logics empowers lenders to manage their lending business more efficiently from application to close. Learn more at www.liquidlogics.com About Lightning DocsInitially developed by Geraci LLP, the nation’s largest private lending law firm, Lightning Docs is the industry’s leading automated loan document system designed specifically for private lenders. The platform instantly produces attorney-grade, compliant loan documents, helping lenders save time and scale up their businesses, and is utilized by 60% of the top ten private national lenders. For more information, visit www.lightningdocs.com For media inquiries, please contact:Media and Public Relations Officer200 Unity Village WayUnity Village, MO 64086

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.