Liquid Logics Announces Integration with Sekady: Transforming Private Lending with Enhanced Construction and Risk Management Solutions

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquid Logics , the nation's premier private and hard money lending technology company, is thrilled to announce an exciting integration with Sekady , an innovative leader in construction management and payment processing solutions.This powerful partnership is set to revolutionize construction draws and risk management within private lending, providing an advanced, seamless solution for lenders, contractors, title companies, and funds control firms involved in construction projects.Liquid Logics has long been known for its comprehensive, cloud-based Loan Origination Software (LOS), which helps private lenders quickly, efficiently, and securely manage loan portfolios. With this integration, Liquid Logics further enhances its offerings by empowering lenders to streamline construction draws while effectively managing risk with cutting-edge operational analytics. This integration enables lenders to process payments directly within the platform, offering unparalleled transparency, control, and ease in construction project management.Enhanced Construction Draws and Payment ProcessingWith Sekady’s powerful construction management tools now embedded within Liquid Logics, users gain real-time insights into project progress, payment status, and construction milestones. Liquid Logics users can manage construction draws with increased accuracy and efficiency. At the same time, Sekady’s embedded payment system ensures that all stakeholders—general contractors, subcontractors, title companies, and funds control partners—are paid seamlessly. This unique collaboration simplifies complex payment structures and mitigates risks, ensuring funds are appropriately disbursed at each project phase and aligning payments with project progress.Mitigating Risk with Comprehensive AnalyticsThis integration provides private lenders with advanced analytics to monitor project and portfolio risk, bringing a higher level of transparency and accountability to the loan and construction management process. Through detailed data analysis, Liquid Logics users can make more informed decisions based on up-to-date information on project progress, financial health, and risk exposure. By combining Sekady’s construction management and risk assessment tools with Liquid Logics’ sophisticated LOS platform, private lenders can manage their portfolios with greater confidence, predictability, and security.“Partnering with Sekady allows us to bring the best of both worlds to private lenders—a powerful, easy-to-use loan origination system that now includes direct integration with Sekady’s robust draw management and inspection tools,” said Sam Kaddah, CEO of Liquid Logics. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing private lenders with the most advanced, efficient, and secure lending technology on the market.”"Through our partnership with Liquid Logics, Sekady is setting a new standard in private lending," noted Thayne Boren, President. "By integrating our draw management and inspection tools with Liquid Logics' robust loan origination software, we’re empowering lenders to stay focused on growth while knowing they are fully supported against fraud and operational bottlenecks.”About Liquid LogicsLiquid Logics is a leading technology provider in the private and hard money lending space. With a powerful Loan Origination Software platform and a complete suite of loan management tools, Liquid Logics helps private lenders streamline processes, mitigate risk, and drive business growth. Known for its comprehensive, customizable, and cloud-based solutions, Liquid Logics has set a new industry standard for security, functionality, and reliability in loan management.Key Features of Liquid Logics:Fully cloud-based SaaS Loan Management System with Auto workflowCRM/lead pipeline integrationServicing, reporting, and closing document managementInvestor and private funds managementAbout SekadyFor over 15 years, Sekady has been a trusted provider of payment processing solutions across various industries, handling over 6,000 invoices per month and disbursing more than $30 billion in payments. Sekady’s construction management software empowers title companies, funds control firms, banks, lenders, general contractors, and subcontractors by delivering secure, efficient, and transparent solutions that streamline collaboration, visibility, and financial management in construction projects.The Liquid Logics-Sekady integration is available now for new and existing users of the Liquid Logics platform.

