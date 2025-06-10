Solix Launches Solix ECS AI—Bringing Secure, Compliant AI to Enterprise Content

Cloud content services platform delivers GenAI-powered intelligent search, summarization, Q&A, data extraction, and workflow automation securely and at scale.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloud content services platform delivers GenAI-powered intelligent search, summarization,Q&A, data extraction, and workflow automation securely and at scale.Solix Technologies, Inc., today announced the launch of Solix ECS AI, a next-generation enhancement to its Enterprise Content Services (Solix ECS)platform. By layering advanced large language model (LLM) capabilities onto the proven SolixECS foundation, the new offering enables organizations to unlock actionable insight from theirunstructured data while strengthening governance and compliance.“Enterprises are under pressure to do more with the information trapped in millionsof documents and messages,” said Kalyan Manyam, VP of EnterpriseWorkgroup Solutions at Solix. “Solix ECS AI brings advanced generativeintelligence directly into daily workflows, so teams spend less time searching forinsights and more time making data-driven decisions—without compromisingsecurity.”Key Capabilities● Multi-Document Q&A & Summarization – Ask natural-language questions acrossentire repositories and receive concise answers or executive summaries in seconds.● AI-Generated Content – Instantly draft sales emails, dunning letters, contracts, RFPresponses, and more, grounded in governed enterprise content.● Intelligent Data Extraction & Classification – Capture structured data from invoices,forms, images, and free-form text while auto-classifying records for lifecyclemanagement.● AI-Driven Workflows – Trigger approvals, escalations, and retention policies based onreal-time understanding of document context.● Deployment & Model Flexibility – Choose public SaaS, private SaaS, or on-premdeployment and switch between leading LLMs to match security and performancerequirements.Solix ECS AI is built with IBM watsonx.ai , an enterprise-grade AI studio designed to help AIbuilders build AI solutions. ( Learn more AvailabilitySolix ECS AI is available immediately on SOLIXCloud, via public and private SaaS, and for on-premises deployment. Existing Solix ECS customers can enable AI features through a simplelicense upgrade.About Solix TechnologiesAbout Solix Technologies: Solix Technologies is a global leader in enterprise data managementand enterprise AI solutions, helping businesses globally drive digital transformation with secure,compliant, and efficient data governance solutions.Media Contact:Barry Kunstpr@solix.com

