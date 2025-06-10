Submit Release
Carers Week 2025: Carers putting health and jobs in second place

Today marks the beginning of Carers' Week, an annual campaign led by Carers UK to raise awareness of the challenges faced by carers and to recognise the contribution they make. This year, new research by Carers UK has revealed that many carers are experiencing the development or worsening of health conditions, as they struggle to attend appointments due to their caring responsibilities.

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said:

“Carers play a vital and often unseen role in supporting people living with mental illness, and this research to mark Carers’ Week highlights the difficult decisions they make every day, often putting their health and jobs in second place due to a lack of support. Missed appointments, therapy sessions and scans come at a huge cost to the health of carers. This Carers UK research underscores how carers' needs must be better recognised and taken into account across society, alongside access to support to protect their wellbeing and livelihoods." 

 

