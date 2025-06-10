Carers Week 2025: Carers putting health and jobs in second place
Today marks the beginning of Carers' Week, an annual campaign led by Carers UK to raise awareness of the challenges faced by carers and to recognise the contribution they make. This year, new research by Carers UK has revealed that many carers are experiencing the development or worsening of health conditions, as they struggle to attend appointments due to their caring responsibilities.
Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said:
“Carers play a vital and often unseen role in supporting people living with mental illness, and this research to mark Carers’ Week highlights the difficult decisions they make every day, often putting their health and jobs in second place due to a lack of support. Missed appointments, therapy sessions and scans come at a huge cost to the health of carers. This Carers UK research underscores how carers' needs must be better recognised and taken into account across society, alongside access to support to protect their wellbeing and livelihoods."
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.