AI CERTs® Launches Affiliate Partner Program with 30% Commissions to Expand Global Access to AI Education

Empowering educators, influencers, and organizations to promote AI fluency and earn rewards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications', announced the launch of its Affiliate Partner Program - a strategic initiative aimed at expanding access to high-quality AI education worldwide. Designed for influencers, educators, content creators, and mission-driven organizations, the program offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the democratization of AI learning while unlocking new revenue streams through performance-based commissions.Under the program, each partner will receive a unique referral link to effortlessly share AI CERTs’ robust certification catalog, designed for real-world roles, within their network. In return, affiliates earn competitive commissions for every successful enrollment done through their respective shared link. This program reinforces AI CERTs’ commitment to democratizing AI education and building a more inclusive, AI-ready global workforce.Speaking on the launch, Russell Sarder, AI CERTs CEO, said, “With the Affiliate Partner Program, we’re unlocking a powerful, global force for change - empowering educators, creators, and influencers to champion AI fluency in their own communities. This isn’t just about certifications; it’s about creating access, opportunity, and a truly inclusive AI-powered future. After all, at AI CERTs, it is our firm belief that the future of work belongs to those who understand AI - not just as a technology, but as a transformative language of progress.”Key Benefits of the Affiliate Partner Program include:- Attractive Commission Structure: Earn a 30% commission on every successful referral.- Flexible Payout Options: Get paid your way - no minimum sales volume required.- Real-Time Tracking Dashboard: Monitor your clicks, conversions, and earnings in one place.- Vendor-Aligned. Role-Focused. Certification-Backed. Promote over 50 certifications including AI+ Executive™, AI+ Prompt Engineer™, AI+ Healthcare™, AI+ Developer™, and AI+ Legal™.- Marketing Support: Access branded promotional materials, special offers, and campaign-ready content.- The Affiliate Partner Program marks another step in AI CERTs’ ongoing efforts to make AI education more accessible and relevant across the globe. Join the Movement and visit https://www.aicerts.ai/affiliate-partner/ to sign up and start earning today.About AI CERTs™:AI CERTs™ is leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certification-backed programs that help individuals and organizations thrive in the age of AI. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTs bridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

