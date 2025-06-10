AI in Workforce Automation Market anticipated to reach US$18.522 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.01%

The AI in Workforce Automation Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.01% from US$8.44 billion in 2025 to US$18.522 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the AI in Workforce Automation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.01% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$18.522 billion by 2030.The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in workforce automation has been steadily increasing in recent years, and it shows no signs of slowing down. With advancements in technology and the need for efficient and cost-effective solutions, the AI in workforce automation market is expected to continue its growth and transformation of industries.This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions in various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and finance. These solutions are designed to streamline processes, reduce human error, and improve overall efficiency.One of the key factors driving the growth of the AI in workforce automation market is the rising demand for automation in industries. With the increasing need for faster and more accurate processes, companies are turning to AI-powered solutions to automate tasks such as data entry, customer service, and supply chain management . This not only saves time and resources but also allows employees to focus on more complex and creative tasks.The use of AI in workforce automation is also expected to have a significant impact on the job market. While some jobs may be replaced by AI-powered solutions, new job opportunities will also be created in the field of AI development and maintenance. This shift in the job market highlights the need for upskilling and reskilling of the workforce to adapt to the changing landscape.As the AI in workforce automation market continues to grow and transform industries, it is important for companies to stay updated on the latest advancements and incorporate AI solutions into their operations. Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-workforce-automation-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the AI in Workforce Automation Market that have been covered are IBM, ABB, Siemens, Amazon Web Services, UiPath, Automation Anywhere Inc., DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Blue Prism Limited, among others.The market analytics report segments the AI in Workforce Automation Market as follows:By Component• Software & Services• HardwareBy Deployment• On-Premises• Cloud-basedBy Size of Organisation• Small & Medium Enterprises• Large EnterprisesBy Industry Vertical• Healthcare• Retail• Manufacturing• Banking & Finance• Supply Chain• OthersBy Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• IBM• ABB• Siemens• Amazon Web Services• UiPath• Automation Anywhere Inc.• DHL Group• FedEx Corp.• Blue Prism Limited• Philips Healthcare• SAP• Microsoft• Salesforce Inc. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

