Funding Available for Tree Planting Projects

Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative Seeks Applications

Organizations seeking grant funding for Spring 2026 tree planting projects as part of the state’s Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI) have until July 21 to submit their application.

Grant requests must be between $10,000 and $40,000. Project funding is contingent upon the TEDI program receiving funding in the state’s FY 2026 budget.

Eligible applicants include state agencies, conservation districts, counties, non-governmental organizations having 501(c)(3) status, municipalities, public school districts, private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, business entities responsible for corporate campuses, and tribal governments.

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Greg Patterson said trees play a crucial role in helping to fight climate change.

“Planting trees increases carbon sequestration and storage, contributing toward Delaware’s climate goals,” he said. “In addition, they also improve air and water quality, provide shade for cooling and create habitat for wildlife.”

Ellen Lake, Director of Conservation & Research at the Mt. Cuba Center, said her organization was able to restore four acres of riparian buffers along the Red Clay Creek with the $37,000 TEDI grant they received this year.

“These areas were dominated by ash trees that were severely impacted by the invasive emerald ash borer,” she said. “We planted a total of 1,484 native trees consisting of 11 species. This planting will provide food for native wildlife and improve water quality by shading the stream and helping to decrease erosion and flooding,”

TEDI is a partnership between DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy and the Department of Agriculture’s Delaware Forest Service. Beth Krumrine, Sustainability Team Lead with the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, said TEDI aims to plant 1 million trees by 2030.

She said notification of grant award recipients is expected to be completed in September for tree plantings that will occur in March, April and May of 2026.

To date, more than 350,000 trees have been planted.

For more information and details on how to apply, visit de.gov/tedi and download the Call for Proposals and application form.

Additional funding sources for landowners, communities, homeowners associations and others can be found online.

Delawareans can follow along with TEDI’s progress toward 1 million trees, as well as help TEDI reach its goal by adding details about newly planted trees on their property into the TEDI Tracker at de.gov/tedi.

