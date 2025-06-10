Experience Ibogaine Treatment Center Expands In-House Drug Detox Program to Enhance Patient Recovery and Safety

Rosarito, Mexico – Experience Ibogaine Treatment Center, a leading facility specializing in ibogaine assisted addiction treatment, has announced the expansion of its in-house drug detox program. This enhancement aims to provide a higher standard of care and improve patient recovery outcomes, reinforcing the center’s commitment to safe and medically supervised detoxification as a critical first step in the healing process.

The expanded program offers more robust medical detox services, including a 12-day detox program with 24/7 clinical support, individualized detox protocols, and enhanced monitoring technology. These upgrades enable the center to serve a broader range of patients, including those with complex medical needs, providing a safe and stable foundation for ibogaine therapy.

“We’ve built this program to reflect what I wish had existed when I was seeking treatment,” said Aeden Ahearn, founder of Experience Ibogaine. “Our goal is to provide a very safe and supportive environment where individuals can begin their recovery journey with the comprehensive care they deserve.”

Located in Mexico, Experience Ibogaine has become a trusted destination for individuals seeking alternative solutions to opioid, alcohol, and stimulant dependency. The center combines medical expertise with a compassionate, holistic approach that addresses both the physical and psychological roots of addiction.

Experience Ibogaine’s expanded detox program not only reduces delays between intake and treatment but also enhances patient readiness for ibogaine therapy, improving the likelihood of long-term success. With this additional program, Experience Ibogaine continues to raise the standards for psychedelic-assisted addiction treatment. For more information, contact Experience Ibogaine today.

