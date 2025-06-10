Sunbelt Rentals Completes Nationwide LED Lighting Upgrade, Advancing Sustainability and Operational Efficiency Goals

Chateau Energy conducted comprehensive lighting audits, developed detailed LED lighting design and layouts, and provided end-to-end program management, collaborating closely with Sunbelt Rentals teams to deliver a smooth, efficient rollout at scale. The program, focused on modernizing lighting infrastructure, has resulted in estimated annual energy savings of $1.73 million, secured $501,859 in energy rebates, and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6,012 metric tons of CO₂ annually. To bring the program to life, Sunbelt Rentals partnered with Chateau Energy Solutions, selected through a competitive RFP process for their proven expertise in national-scale LED lighting and energy efficiency programs.

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunbelt Rentals , a global leader in the equipment rental industry, has completed a major National LED Lighting Program across nearly 425 locations in 45 states. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the company’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence, aligning with its long-term goal of achieving Net Zero operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.The program, focused on modernizing lighting infrastructure, has resulted in estimated annual energy savings of $1.73 million, secured $501,859 in energy rebates, and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6,012 metric tons of CO₂ annually. These achievements directly support Sunbelt Rentals’ interim goal of a 50% reduction in GHG-intensity by 2034.“This nationwide LED upgrade represents far more than an infrastructure improvement — it’s a key component of our strategy to build a more sustainable and resilient future for Sunbelt Rentals,” said Karen Beadle, Senior Vice President, Sustainability at Sunbelt Rentals. “By investing in smarter, more energy-efficient technologies across our footprint, we’re driving measurable impact for our business, customers, and the environment. This is a clear example of how operational upgrades can support long-term sustainability goals while improving day-to-day efficiency.”To bring the program to life, Sunbelt Rentals partnered with Chateau Energy Solutions , selected through a competitive RFP process for their proven expertise in national-scale LED lighting and energy efficiency programs. Chateau Energy conducted comprehensive lighting audits, developed detailed LED lighting design and layouts, and provided end-to-end program management, collaborating closely with Sunbelt Rentals teams to deliver a smooth, efficient rollout at scale.“Sunbelt Rentals is a visionary organization committed to progress,” said Rebecca Lathe, Program Manager at Chateau Energy Solutions. “They set clear expectations and embraced collaboration, making this one of the most efficient and impactful LED lighting programs we’ve completed – seamlessly combining strategy, design, and execution.”This initiative underscores Sunbelt Rentals’ position as a sustainability leader in the equipment rental sector, demonstrating how operational improvements can yield both environmental and financial returns.“We’re proud to support Sunbelt Rentals on their path to sustainability,” added Jim Dore, Vice President of Service Solutions at Chateau Energy. “This program proves what’s possible when forward-thinking leadership meets our proven expertise in LED lighting solutions and large-scale energy efficiency execution – innovation and execution come together with purpose.”About Sunbelt RentalsWe MAKE IT HAPPEN! With a passionate team of more than 20,000 rental experts, a growing network of over 1,300 locations and an extensive equipment fleet that exceeds $15 billion, Sunbelt Rentals helps professionals and do-it-yourselfers get things done. With a highly diversified offering of equipment, solutions, and services available, we assist customers throughout North America extend their capabilities, complete projects on time and handle times of crisis. No matter if you are in commercial, industrial, residential, or municipal industries, we are constantly advancing the idea of what an equipment company can do for its customers. Visit sunbeltrentals.com to find out what we can do for you.About Chateau Energy SolutionsChateau Energy Solutions, a national energy efficiency and EV charging infrastructure solutions company, offers clients a simpler way to reach complex energy and decarbonization goals. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, the company provides solutions in the areas of Energy Efficiency, EV Charging, and Power Interconnection to a broad range of commercial, industrial, healthcare, retail, warehouse, and academic organizations. The Chateau Energy team of experts has a unique blend of industry experience along with extensive operational knowledge and technology insight to architect customized energy strategies for clients to achieve operational efficiency, increase productivity, and improve sustainability. Together with our clients, we are Making Energy an Asset. To learn more about Chateau Energy Solutions, please visit www.ChateauES.com

