Chateau Energy Solutions Completes Installation of EV Charging Infrastructure at Sunbelt Rentals’ California Locations

DCFC installed by Chateau Energy Solutions at Ceres, California Sunbelt Rentals DCFC installed by Chateau Energy Solutions at Oakland, California Sunbelt Rentals

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chateau Energy Solutions , a national leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and energy efficiency solutions, confirms installation of EV Charging infrastructure is complete at four Sunbelt Rentals’ California locations. The EV charging infrastructure designed and deployed by Chateau Energy Solutions supports Sunbelt Rentals’ commitment to zero-carbon technologies.As part of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, Sunbelt Rentals recognizes the importance of transitioning to cleaner technologies. The company announced its ESG goal to reduce greenhouse gas emission intensity by 35% by 2030. Sunbelt Rentals’ class 8 BEV trucks play a vital role in achieving these goals while also complying with California's Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) and Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) regulations.Chateau Energy Solutions installed a direct-current fast charger (DCFC), also known as Level 3, EV charging infrastructure at four strategic Sunbelt Rentals locations spanning northern California to southern California. These deployments, located in Ceres, Oakland, Riverside, and Santa Fe Springs, are designed to meet Sunbelt Rentals' specific needs and support the company's mission to embrace sustainable alternatives.Sunbelt Rentals’ collaboration with Chateau Energy went well beyond the installation of EV charging equipment. The full-scale charging solution Chateau Energy provided includes HVIP assistance, design, development, utility collaboration, construction, and commissioning, which simplified a multifaceted undertaking and allowed Sunbelt Rentals to focus on its ESG goal.With 15 years of experience, Chateau Energy is recognized as one of the nation's top EV charging infrastructure authorities. The Company has provided electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to fleets of Fortune 500 companies such as Frito-Lay, UPS, AmeriPride (an Aramark Company), Johnson Controls, Duke Energy One, and Hendrick Automotive Group."We are thrilled to collaborate with Sunbelt Rentals in deploying a tailored EV charging infrastructure solution for their commercial fleet. Chateau Energy is honored to be the partner of choice for fleets nationwide, offering a comprehensive and streamlined process to our valued clients,” said Jim Dore, vice president of service solutions at Chateau Energy Solutions. “With our expertise, we take the hassle out of our clients’ hands, providing a seamless and simple way for them to move forward with an EV fleet."The successful completion of the four projects, from initial design to commissioning, took 24 months.About Chateau Energy SolutionsChateau Energy Solutions, a national electric vehicle charging infrastructure developer and energy efficiency solutions company, offers clients a simpler way to reach complex energy and decarbonization goals. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, the company provides solutions in the areas of Energy Efficiency, EV Charging, and Power Interconnection to a broad range of commercial, industrial, healthcare, retail, warehouse, and academic organizations. The Chateau Energy team of experts has a unique blend of industry experience along with extensive operational knowledge and technology insight to architect customized energy strategies for clients to achieve operational efficiency, increase productivity, and improve sustainability. With a strong focus on EV charging infrastructure development, the Company is a trusted partner helping its clients navigate the transition to battery-electric trucks. Together with our clients, we are Making Energy an Asset. To learn more about Chateau Energy Solutions, please visit www.ChateauES.com

