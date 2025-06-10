Anila Ali Addresses Boulder Emergency Summit in Solidarity with Jewish Community

Anila Ali Speaks on a Panel in Boulder, CO on Countering Antisemitism Anila Ali Speaks in Boulder, CO at the Summit convened by Combat Antisemitism & Mayor Brockett's Office

American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council Leader Condemns Rising Antisemitism and Calls for Interfaith Unity

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anila Ali , President of the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ), delivered powerful remarks at the Boulder Emergency Summit held in response to the recent terror attacks targeting members of Colorado’s Jewish community. The summit, convened by Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett and Combat Antisemitism, gathered faith leaders, Law enforcement, local and state legislators, civil rights advocates, and public officials to address the alarming rise in antisemitic violence and chart a path forward rooted in solidarity, resilience, and justice.Anila Ali, a longtime advocate for interfaith harmony and Muslim-Jewish cooperation, emphasized the moral responsibility of the Muslim community to confront hatred wherever it appears.“We must call out Islamists and our young people that the terrorists want us all to think there is no way out. We should not become like them. We shouldn't let them paint our world as a black and white. Not all Muslims are Arabs. Not all Arabs are Palestinians and not all Palestinians are terrorists. Islam teaches that peace is the only path, and the Qur’an is clear: *“God will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves.”*Ali reminded the audience about the Muslim-Jewish partnership of Rabbi Mukhairiq. A Jewish rabbi of Medina, Rabbi Mukhairiq fought alongside the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the Battle of Uhud. He gave his life defending the city from Meccan attackers, and was honored by the Prophet as a martyr. His legacy is one of moral courage and interfaith solidarity.Yet this powerful story is missing from most Islamic curricula. Instead, many Sunday school materials—printed and distributed in places like Ohio and Texas—promote antisemitism and Christian hatred, distorting the inclusive spirit of Islam.Ali’s participation highlighted AMMWEC’s continued commitment to building bridges across faith lines and standing against extremism in all its forms. During her remarks, she urged leaders to confront and dismantle hate, not hide from it.The Boulder Emergency Summit served as both a memorial and a mobilization effort—honoring those impacted by violence while galvanizing national leaders to take concrete steps against the normalization of antisemitism.For more information on AMMWEC, or to schedule interviews with Anila Ali, please contact info@ammwec.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.