Family of Teen Sex Abuse Victim Sues Former Texas Teacher—New Law Sheds Light on Institutional Accountability Gaps

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The parents of a 14-year-old boy sexually assaulted by a former middle school teacher have filed a lawsuit in state court this week, naming both the now-convicted educator and the property owner where the abuse occurred as defendants.

Filed in the 145th District Court of Nacogdoches County, the petition alleges that former McMichael Middle School teacher Annaleigh Katherine Andrews groomed and repeatedly sexually assaulted the minor—referred to as “Johnny Doe”—between April and June 2023. The abuse, the lawsuit states, took place in part at a private residence owned by Fiddle Creek Farm, LLC, a business entity connected to Andrews’ family.

The civil suit accuses Andrews of assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, while asserting premises liability and negligent entrustment claims against Fiddle Creek Farm for allegedly allowing her unfettered access to the property where the assaults occurred.

“This lawsuit represents our client’s demand for justice after suffering unimaginable trauma at the hands of someone entrusted to educate and protect,” said attorney Adam Muery, who is representing the family. “This child’s rights were violated in every way that matters—and the civil system must now respond where others failed.”

Andrews has since pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault of a child and improper educator-student relationship. She is currently serving a two-year prison sentence and is a registered sex offender.

While the Nacogdoches Independent School District (NISD) is not currently named as a defendant in the suit, the petition makes clear that Andrews was actively employed by the district at the time of the assaults.

New Law Raises Broader Questions About Institutional Responsibility

The lawsuit emerged just weeks after Texas lawmakers passed House Bill 4623, which removes sovereign immunity protections for public schools and their employees in cases involving sexual misconduct and failure to report abuse. The law, signed in early June, goes into effect September 1, 2025, and allows future student victims to pursue civil claims directly against schools for institutional negligence.

“What’s happening in this case is exactly why HB 4623 was created,” said Muery. “While it won’t apply retroactively, it sends a clear signal: schools can no longer hide behind immunity when they ignore warning signs and enable abuse.”

The plaintiffs are seeking over $1 million in damages and are asking for both compensatory and punitive awards. They are also requesting anonymity to protect the privacy of their son and to prevent further trauma.

Due to the sensitive nature of the allegations, the minor victim and his family will not be available for interviews. Legal counsel is available for comment.

TX Cause #C2540362

