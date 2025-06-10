Aerospace Propellant Global Market Report 2025: Anticipated To Expand From $6.45 Billion In 2024 To $8.54 Billion 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace Propellant Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aerospace propellant market has experienced considerable growth in recent years. Rising from a worth of $6.45 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $6.84 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. Factors contributing to this growth include expanding interest in space exploration, military aircraft modernization, advancements in propulsion technologies, an uptick in satellite launches, and increasing defense budgets worldwide.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Aerospace Propellant Market Going Forward?

The market is expected to see additional robust growth in the coming years, anticipated to expand to $8.54 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7%. This surge can be attributed to the burgeoning commercial space industry, growing demand for satellite constellations, advancements in eco-friendly propellants, increasing government investments in space infrastructure, and heightened private sector engagement in aerospace. Key trends in the coming years include development of environmentally friendly propellants, advancements in hybrid propulsion systems, a rise in the use of green propellants, innovations in solid rocket propellants, and notable improvements in propulsion efficiency specifically for space exploration missions.

What’s Driving The Aerospace Propellant Market Growth?

An accelerating number of satellite launches are expected to further fuel the growth trajectory of the aerospace propellant market. Satellites are shot into space through rockets or launch vehicles, where they are placed into orbit to facilitate tasks like communication, observation, or research. The escalating frequency of satellite launches is fueled by the mounting global demand for connectivity, as businesses and governments lean heavily on satellite networks for high-speed broadband access.

Aerospace propellant is crucial for launching these satellites, providing the necessary thrust to push rockets into orbit. The propellant powers the engines and provides accurate control over the rocket's speed and trajectory, ensuring precise placement of the satellite in optimal orbit.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Aerospace Propellant Market?

Top-tier companies in the aerospace propellant market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Safran S.A., Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., IHI Corporation, SpaceX, Rheinmetall AG, MBDA, Blue Origin LLC, Rocket Lab USA Inc., Ursa Major Technologies, Avio S.p.A., Bellatrix Aerospace, Firehawk Aerospace, Virgin Galactic, Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, Nammo AS, and NPO Energomash.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Aerospace Propellant Market?

These key players are focusing on the development of sophisticated solutions like electric propulsion systems. These systems enlarge the transition towards more sustainable and cost-effective propulsion technologies and use electrical energy to accelerate a propellant, hence producing thrust for spacecraft or aircraft. This provides higher efficiency, reduces fuel consumption and proffers extended operational lifespan, making it ideal for space exploration and satellites.

How Is The Aerospace Propellant Market Segmented?

Segmentation within the aerospace propellant market breaks down into categories based on Type: Solid Propellants, Liquid Propellants, Hybrid Propellants; Technology: Conventional Rocket Engines, Ion Thrusters, Nuclear Thermal Engines, Electric Propulsion Systems, Hybrid Propulsion Systems; Application: Launch Vehicles, Satellite Propulsion, Space Exploration, Missile Systems, Spacecraft Maneuvering; By End-User: Government Organizations, Commercial Enterprises, Aerospace Contractors, Research Institutions, Military; and Subsegments by Solid Propellants: Composite Propellants, Double Base Propellants, Nitramine-Based Propellants, Modified Double Base MDB Propellants; Liquid Propellants: Monopropellants, Bipropellants; Hybrid Propellants: Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene HTPB-Based, Paraffin-Based, Polyethylene-Based.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Aerospace Propellant Market?

Regional analysis shows North America as the largest region in the aerospace propellant market in 2024, with coverage expanding into Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa in the aerospace propellant market report.

