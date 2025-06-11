FlackTek Secures Settlement with Medisca, Reinforcing Patent Strength of FlackTek’s Technology

FlackTek

LANDRUM, SC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlackTek™ and Medisca have reached a settlement to resolve their patent dispute related to mixing technologies, including those associated with Medisca’s MAZmixer and U.S. patent numbers 10,420,705; 10,765,600; 11,090,224; 11,096,864; 10,231,903; and 10,993,876, as well as FlackTek’s patented technologies covered under U.S. patent numbers 9,474,582 and 10,889,269. Case No. 6:23-cv-05113 was filed in the district of South Carolina.The settlement concludes the pending litigation between the two companies and validates FlackTek’s commitment to investment in its innovation and technology.“This resolution allows us to continue building on our momentum,” said Matt Gross, CEO of FlackTek. “With customers in over 40 countries and a growing suite of mixing and processing technologies—including the recent launch of our large-scale MEGA machine— FlackTek is well-positioned to expand our global footprint and deliver innovation at every scale. We remain committed to protecting our technology and serving the diverse industries that rely on our products.”FlackTek will continue to lead in high-performance mixing solutions across the diverse base of sectors needing advanced materials processing equipment.Medisca has separately indicated it is pursuing additional legal actions in Germany involving other entities and its European counterpart patents.Law Firm: Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti, LLP1712 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302dsk@bhgrlaw.comAbout FlackTek™Headquartered in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTek™ has been creating materials processing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTek offers The FlackTek - a high-speed planetary mixer, supplies, and accessories for all scales of needs ranging from R&D to production, in-depth training, and world-class technical support and service.Design and manufacturing work for the FlackTek is done in the U.S., out of a state-of-the-art facility located outside of Boulder, Colorado. There, it creates the most advanced planetary mixers on the market by leveraging decades of materials processing knowledge and sourcing the highest quality componentry. This combination of technical expertise and high-end manufacturing is what allows FlackTek to uphold its characteristic standard of quality and boast the world’s best support to guarantee materials processing performance that their customers rely on. FlackTeks are designed, built, and supported by people who know how to use them.For more information, log on to www.FlackTek.com ###

