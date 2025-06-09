Senate Resolution 123 Printer's Number 927
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - benefits and safety standards; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth and the nation have benefited from
Pennsylvania's unionized workforces that include a diverse group
of workers, including veterans, which have powered our country,
built our middle class and lifted millions from poverty, among
other benefits; and
WHEREAS, Unions frequently help reduce wage gaps for women
workers and discrimination of workers of color; and
WHEREAS, Workers sometimes must overcome employer
interference in their unionization decision in the form of
unfair labor practices; and
WHEREAS, Employers should work with unions to provide the
best outcome for the mutual success and sustainability of the
business and workers; and
WHEREAS, Some employers attempt to deny, stall or impede the
process of reaching a first contract with a new bargaining unit,
in an attempt to circumvent and undermine the will of their
workers; and
WHEREAS, The hardworking men and women of this Commonwealth,
including veterans, who have united to form unions have
displayed immense courage and dedication in advocating for their
fellow employees, promoting a sense of solidarity and amplifying
the voices of workers who seek fair treatment; and
WHEREAS, The union negotiators who tirelessly advocate for
the rights and well-being of union members, ensuring the fair
and respectful treatment of every worker that they represent are
particularly deserving of recognition; and
WHEREAS, Organized workers contribute their skills,
dedication and hard work across this Commonwealth, through their
commitment, resilience and passion, which has been a driving
