Senate Resolution 123 Printer's Number 927

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - benefits and safety standards; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth and the nation have benefited from

Pennsylvania's unionized workforces that include a diverse group

of workers, including veterans, which have powered our country,

built our middle class and lifted millions from poverty, among

other benefits; and

WHEREAS, Unions frequently help reduce wage gaps for women

workers and discrimination of workers of color; and

WHEREAS, Workers sometimes must overcome employer

interference in their unionization decision in the form of

unfair labor practices; and

WHEREAS, Employers should work with unions to provide the

best outcome for the mutual success and sustainability of the

business and workers; and

WHEREAS, Some employers attempt to deny, stall or impede the

process of reaching a first contract with a new bargaining unit,

in an attempt to circumvent and undermine the will of their

workers; and

WHEREAS, The hardworking men and women of this Commonwealth,

including veterans, who have united to form unions have

displayed immense courage and dedication in advocating for their

fellow employees, promoting a sense of solidarity and amplifying

the voices of workers who seek fair treatment; and

WHEREAS, The union negotiators who tirelessly advocate for

the rights and well-being of union members, ensuring the fair

and respectful treatment of every worker that they represent are

particularly deserving of recognition; and

WHEREAS, Organized workers contribute their skills,

dedication and hard work across this Commonwealth, through their

commitment, resilience and passion, which has been a driving

